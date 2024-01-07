Govee Unveils Next-Generation Lighting, Enhanced AI Technology and More at CES 2024.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, today debuts two new lighting products, the Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 and Neon Rope Light 2, at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Redesigned for enhancing the gaming experience with new smart features, these products will be displayed at Govee's CES experience at Venetian Expo booth #53632. In addition, GoveeLife will showcase two new smart appliances aimed at improving safety and accessibility in daily life.

Next-Generation Matter-Compatible Lighting for Enhanced Gaming: Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 & Neon Rope Light 2

Following the success of the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit at CES 2023, Govee is redefining the gaming landscape with the release of the Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2. This cutting-edge system supports resolutions up to 8K and delivers seamless 4K at 120 Hz gameplay with dynamic lighting synchronization. Govee's CogniGlow™ AI recognition technology is fueling this innovation, which automatically activates tailored lighting effects based on in-game content and offers a personalized experience for any gaming moment. The system supports integration with Govee Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant, ensuring broad compatibility and easy control, with a Matter-compatible update via OTA later this year.

Govee is also releasing a new take on a fan-favorite with the Neon Rope Light 2. In addition to improved and smoother RGBIC lighting effects, the Neon Rope Light 2 features upgraded bend clips and a more flexible material to easily shape the light to the desired design. Govee also incorporated a new way to customize lighting effects through the Govee Home app, where the camera uses shape recognition to apply a variety of DIY lighting effects throughout the different lighting segments. The Neon Rope Light 2 is now available in black and white to fit any space's aesthetic and is Matter-compatible for seamless smart control.

Upgraded AI Algorithm Accuracy and Debut AIGC Lighting Bot

Govee strives to continue the development of AI-powered lighting solutions using its proprietary AI algorithm, CogniGlow. It provides users with a more intelligent and immersive experience that's recently been improved even further following massive model training. CogniGlow has now reached 99% accuracy and can apply multi-tasking AI with parallel processing for more accurate lighting effects and better feedback.

Govee believes that AI technology will continue to empower smart lighting and smart home products in the coming years, which is the driving force behind the creation of AI Lighting Bot, an Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC). The Lighting Bot will be included in the brand's lighting solutions to bring a new level of fun and interactivity. This technology adapts and responds to different scenarios, providing dynamic and responsive lighting effects. Whether for home entertainment, public venues, or special events, Govee AIGC-enhanced lighting ensures a unique and engaging atmosphere.

Next-Level Gaming Lighting Collaboration

Govee is joining forces with Corsair to take the gaming experience to new heights. By integrating Govee's smart lighting into Corsair's iCUE software ecosystem, users will be able to control and synchronize the lighting effects of both Corsair RGB peripherals and Govee light bulbs and light strips. This strategic partnership empowers gamers to create dynamic lighting patterns that extend beyond their PC setup and into the entire room. Gamers will be able to enhance their setups through custom lighting effects that sync to in-game cues, CPU temperatures, and notifications later in Q1.

GoveeLife

Operated as an independent brand, GoveeLife will focus on smart home appliances. The GoveeLife product line features an extensive range of affordable smart home appliances to meet consumers at all stages of their smart home journey and is expanding its offering with two new products at CES. The GoveeLife Presence Sensor is ideal for people looking to secure their homes thanks to its precise detection that covers a range of 120 degrees horizontally and vertically. It's easy to install, offers cross-platform interconnection, and can be controlled via the Govee Home app. GoveeLife is also announcing the Matter-Certified Smart Plug Pro that allows users to achieve cross-platform control for any smart home device.

CES Showcase and Product Availability

CES attendees will be the first to experience the latest Govee and GoveeLife products to explore the next era of immersive gaming and more at the brand's booth (#53632).

The Govee Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2, Neon Rope Light 2, GoveeLife Presence Sensor and Matter-Certified Smart Plug Pro will be available in the first half of 2024. To learn more about Govee, GoveeLife, the technology, and the product lines, please visit govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empower users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

About GoveeLife

At GoveeLife, we are committed to offering effortless life experiences through our innovative smart home appliances. Operated as an independent brand from Govee, we aim to simplifying life by making smart living accessible to everyone, allowing users to enhance their lifestyle with the ease and functionality of advanced smart appliances. From automated home devices and energy-efficient climate control to smart kitchen appliances, GoveeLife's smart appliances are designed to increase convenience, optimize efficiency, and improve quality of life. To learn more about GoveeLife, please visit govee.com .

