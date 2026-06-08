GoveeLife Launches Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro for Iced Coffee and Summer Hosting

The bullet ice maker delivers first ice in as fast as 3 minutes, up to 47 lb of daily ice production, and up to 6 hours of continuous ice-making from a single fill

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart appliance brand GoveeLife today announced the launch of the GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro, a bullet ice maker built to help households make ice faster, keep more ice on hand, and reduce hands-on management throughout the day.

Designed for iced coffee, summer gatherings, home bars, and everyday hydration, the Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro combines fast first ice, high daily output, smart control, and improved ice retention in a countertop design made for regular kitchen use.

GoveeLife Launches Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro

For iced coffee at home, the ice maker delivers first ice in as fast as 3 minutes¹, helping users prepare cold drinks without a long wait. Its patented Pre-cooling Management System brings water down to 41°F before each cycle, reducing the thermal gap that slows conventional ice-making and enabling faster first-ice production. Beyond speed, the machine is designed to produce consistent bullet ice across batches. GoveeLife's patented Dynamic Timing Algorithm monitors water and ambient temperature cycle by cycle, adjusting timing in real time to help maintain consistent ice shape, size, and density while reducing thin, cracked, or irregular ice that can melt more quickly. The result is bullet ice that chills coffee quickly and melts gradually, helping preserve the drink's original flavor with less dilution.

For summer gatherings, the Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro produces up to 47 lb of ice per day², enough for approximately 120 servings of 16 oz iced drinks. Its 1.56-gallon dual-tank system, consisting of a 1.14-gallon side tank and a 0.42-gallon inner tank, supports up to 6 hours of continuous ice-making from a single fill, producing roughly 13 lb of ice to keep drinks stocked. Three ice sizes cover different drink needs, from small ice for espresso and iced coffee to medium ice for daily hydration and large ice for cocktails and slow-sipping drinks.

The Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro is also designed to reduce friction in daily use. A high-density foam-insulated ice basket helps keep ice ready between uses, with less than 2.2% melt loss in the first hour³, helping reduce the need to start new batches throughout the day. Through the Govee Home App, users can remotely start ice-making, schedule production, run self-cleaning, check real-time status, and view ice production charts, while Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility enables hands-free voice control.

For long-term kitchen use, the ice maker includes a 3-year warranty, an uncoated stainless steel evaporator, food-grade water- and ice-contact materials, and automated self-cleaning, supporting easier upkeep and more reliable everyday use.

The GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro will be available on Amazon and the GoveeLife website beginning June 8, 2026, at an MSRP of $349.99, with availability at Walmart and Best Buy to follow. Early buyers can receive a complimentary $99.99 GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier 2, as well as a 5% discount during the first seven days of launch.

About GoveeLife

Established in 2023, GoveeLife is a smart home appliance brand committed to making intelligent living accessible to everyone. Offering a diverse portfolio that includes innovative ice makers, environmental appliances, and smart sensors, GoveeLife empowers users to simplify everyday life and enhance their lifestyles through intuitive, reliable, and advanced smart appliances.

¹ ² ³ Performance claims are based on controlled laboratory testing. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental and operating conditions.

¹ Speed performance verified by TÜV Rheinland under 66°F ambient temperature, water pre-cooled to 41°F, Small Ice mode, under steady production state.

² Daily output measured under controlled laboratory conditions at 59°F ambient temperature and 41°F water temperature.

³ Ice retention verified by TÜV Rheinland under 66°F ambient temperature, Large Ice mode, and a fully filled ice basket.

SOURCE GoveeLife