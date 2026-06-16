GoveeLife Prime Day Deals Put Smart Ice Makers at the Heart of Iced Coffee, Summer Hosting and Everyday Refreshment

From June 23–26, shoppers can save up to 37% on GoveeLife smart ice makers, plus additional savings on smart kitchen gadgets and sensors

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoveeLife, a smart home appliance brand, today announced its 2026 Prime Day deals, running from June 23–26 on Amazon and GoveeLife's official website. Shoppers can save up to 43% on a range of smart ice makers and sensors designed to simplify everyday living.

GoveeLife Prime Day 2026

As summer gatherings, iced coffee routines and outdoor entertaining ramp up, GoveeLife's Prime Day lineup offers ice-making options to suit a variety of households and lifestyles. Through the Govee Home App, users can start ice production remotely, set schedules, receive status notifications and manage cleaning — so fresh ice is ready whenever it's needed. Featured deals include GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro for chewable nugget ice and quieter operation; GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro for fast, high-volume output; and GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s for an affordable introduction to smart ice making.

Smart Ice for Every Summer Setup

For those who love chewable nugget ice, GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro delivers soft, crunchy ice ideal for smoothies, cocktails and everyday cold beverages. It starts producing ice in as little as 6 minutes and makes up to 60 pounds a day. A dual-tank design extends production from a single fill, while patented AI NoiseGuard technology and a quiet DC motor keep operation unobtrusive in kitchens, home bars and entertaining spaces.

GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro: Now $399.99, was $499.99 (20% off)

Designed for iced coffee lovers and frequent hosts, GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro produces bullet ice in as little as 3 minutes and up to 47 pounds a day. The ice maker offers 3 size options – small, medium, and large – making it well suited for everything from a morning iced coffee to backyard parties and summer gatherings.

GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro: Now $297.49, was $349.99 (15% off)

For shoppers who desire a budget-friendly smart kitchen upgrade, GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s offers compact, everyday convenience. It produces bullet ice in as little as 6 minutes and offers 3 ice size options to suit different drinks, making it a practical choice for everyday refreshment in apartments and smaller households.

GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s: Black now $119.99; White now $113.99; was $179.99 (up to 37% off)

Additional Picks for Smarter Living

In addition to ice makers, GoveeLife is extending Prime Day savings to smart kitchen and home essentials designed to bring greater convenience and peace of mind to everyday routines.

All Prime Day deals are running from June 23–26. To explore the full lineup of GoveeLife offers, visit its Amazon Store and official website.

About GoveeLife

Established in 2023, GoveeLife is a smart home appliance brand committed to making intelligent living accessible to everyone. Offering a diverse portfolio that includes innovative ice makers, environmental appliances, and smart sensors, GoveeLife empowers users to simplify everyday life and enhance their lifestyles through intuitive, reliable, and advanced smart appliances.

SOURCE GoveeLife