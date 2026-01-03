GoveeLife Unveils Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro at CES 2026, Designed to Deliver Full-Capability, Low-Maintenance Ice-Making for Modern Life

Featuring AI NoiseGuard, the new model applies AI to tackle noise issues commonly found in nugget ice makers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People love the convenience of having nugget ice readily available at home, yet many home machines don't live up to expectations - they are often noisy with limited capacity and slow output. Today, smart home appliance brand GoveeLife is announcing the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro, a high-performance, low-maintenance solution designed to directly address these pain points and deliver crunchy nugget ice every single time.

Fast, High-Quality Ice Production

GoveeLife Unveils Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro at CES 2026

The Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro is engineered for strong, reliable performance. Powered by a 96W high-efficiency compressor, a DC motor, and an enlarged condenser and fan, it starts to produce ice in as little as six minutes and delivers up to 60 pounds of ice per day. A stainless steel evaporator forms denser and rounder chewable ice with improved texture, while a thickened ice bucket holds up to 3.5 pounds of ice and keeps it fresh and frozen for up to 60% of ice for six hours.

The dual-tank configuration, featuring a 2.2L built-in tank and a 4.9L detachable tank, supports continuous production of up to 15.6 pounds in a single session, enough for roughly 60 iced drinks, perfect for a family gathering or party.

Quiet Operation Through AI NoiseGuard

Addressing a long-standing consumer pain point, GoveeLife introduces its patented AI NoiseGuard technology to virtually eliminate the disruptive noise common in nugget ice makers. Historically, the unique internal structure of these machines makes evaporators prone to freeze-ups, leading to the annoying, unwanted sounds. GoveeLife's solution leverages an advanced AI model, trained to identify these freeze-up events with over 90% accuracy, automatically initiating defrosting to actively reduce noise and maintain consistent ice production. Combined with a quiet DC motor, the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro operates at an exceptionally low 40 decibels - comparable to the ambient sound of a library or soft conversation - ensuring users enjoy steady, perfectly formed ice without any household disruption.

Smart and Convenient Use

For unparalleled ease and smart integration, the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro boasts a 4.45" LCD touch screen and a clear skyline LED bar for intuitive status indication. Dual self-cleaning modes offer both quick and deep maintenance, simplifying upkeep. Further enhancing convenience, users can manage the machine remotely via the Govee Home App for scheduling, low-water alerts, and cleaning reminders, alongside seamless integration with smart home systems like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Pricing and Availability

The product will be showcased at CES Unveiled on January 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Table No. 614, and at CES 2026 at the Venetian Expo, Booth No. 52812 from January 6 to 9.

Following its CES debut, the GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro, backed by a 3-year warranty, will be available on Amazon US, govee.com, Walmart and Best Buy starting from January 15, 2026, at an MSRP of $499.99. Early buyers will receive a complimentary $129.99 GoveeLife Air Purifier as a give-away as well as 5% discount for the first seven days of launch.

GoveeLife's 2026 Roadmap

As GoveeLife's first major move in expanding its ice maker portfolio in 2026, the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro signals the brand's plan to further expand its presence in the kitchen appliance segment, with a focus on ice makers that cover various ice types, and ice cream machines to cater to diverse consumer needs. For households seeking to explore the possibilities of a smart kitchen lifestyle, GoveeLife strives to establish itself as a go-to smart home appliance brand.

About GoveeLife

Established in 2023, GoveeLife is a smart home appliance brand committed to making intelligent living accessible to everyone. Offering a diverse portfolio that includes innovative ice makers, environmental appliances, and smart sensors, GoveeLife empowers users to simplify everyday life and enhance their lifestyles through intuitive, reliable, and advanced smart appliances.

SOURCE GoveeLife