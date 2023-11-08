Governance Professionals of Canada closes the market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

08 Nov, 2023, 16:52 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) and the shortlisted companies of GPC's Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) joined Lara Donaldson, Chief Operations Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market.

Continue Reading
Governance of Professionals of Canada Closes the Market Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Governance of Professionals of Canada Closes the Market Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The GPC Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) recognize the important contribution that organizations, their Boards and Governance Professionals make in terms of best practices that build and sustain shareholder and stakeholder value. This year makes a significant milestone for GPC as they celebrate 10 years of providing acknowledging to those who have showcased outstanding contribution to the field of governance in Canada. The awards highlight the importance of good governance in sustaining the value of Canada's public companies, crown corporations, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations, contributing to the competitiveness of Canada's economy and its capital markets.

GPC aspires to influence and promote leading governance practices, be a catalyst for establishing the highest standards in corporate governance in Canada, and promote the recognition and success of Canadian governance professionals.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

TMX Group Opens the Market

TMX Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, TD Securities, Virtu Financial Inc., and Clearpool Group, joined ...
Sucro Limited Opens the Market

Sucro Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jonathan Taylor, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Sucro Limited ("Sucro" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUG),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.