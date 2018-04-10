Government Accelerates TBM Adoption by Awarding Apptio FedRAMP Certification

JAB agencies, Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA), issued a P-ATO to leverage Apptio's Technology Business Management (TBM) software which allows CIOs to manage IT like a business.

Apptio was one of only seven vendors accepted for the new FedRAMP Connect program. This accelerated program was designed to help the JAB select Cloud Service Providers based on the highest demand and preferred criteria from CIOs across the federal government. Other vendors selected include Accenture Federal Services, Box, Google, Axon, XTEC and SAP National Security Services (NS2).

TBM and Spend Transparency as Government Priority

Federal IT Spend Transparency is one of 12 cross-agency priorities laid out in the President's Management Agenda this year, and the TBM framework is listed as how agencies will meet this goal. In February, $1.5 million was requested in the President's 2019 budget proposal to dedicate for a TBM Office, housed within the GSA, across the entire federal government.

"The Federal spend on IT programs is only increasing year over year; it's expected to reach more than $95 billion this year," said Apptio Vice President of Public Sector Bob Carter. "Apptio can help agencies gain full visibility into this massive spend, adhere to FITARA and other IT Modernization mandates, and also help agencies find millions in cost recovery that can be reinvested into innovation initiatives."

Apptio's FedRAMP environment provides a continental United States (CONUS)-based and dedicated infrastructure (facilities, servers, databases, networking devices) for Federal Government agencies subscribing to their Cost Transparency SaaS application. Currently, Apptio empowers hundreds of private sector technology experts with cost transparency, benchmarking and showback/chargeback, to optimize costs, consolidate infrastructure and applications, price and recover shared services, and execute cloud-first strategies.

Apptio's Information Security team, Legal department and Internal Compliance/Audit department all work together to ensure that industry best practices for security are met. Apptio's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) environment follows stringent guidelines to protect the confidentiality, integrity, privacy and availability of data.

New Product Capabilities Tailored to Agency Needs

To best support the specific requirements for federal agency CIOs to most effectively manage IT spend, Apptio will be releasing enhanced product capabilities around color of money considerations, federal OMB reporting and budget tracking. These capabilities are currently part of an early adopter program that is expected to launch to all agencies later this year.

Apptio's products are all built on the TBM Taxonomy, which is the industry's first and only framework to standardize, compare and categorize every level of IT costs from IT towers up to business outcomes. The TBM Taxonomy was created by Apptio and the TBM Council, and up-keep, governance and maintenance of the Taxonomy is managed by the TBM Council Standards Committee.

