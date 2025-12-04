Government AI predictions for 2026?? Good luck...

A wild year in tech and government pits SAS public sector experts against an uncertain future

CARY, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to public sector predictions, the disruptions and upheavals in both government and AI in 2025 would have challenged Nostradamus. However, despite of 2025 being marked by uncertainty, many SAS experts accurately predicted the evolution of AI in government in 2025. Will their 2026 predictions also be on point, or will the unknowns we face make the coming year too unpredictable?

As we approach 2026, Government AI investments are increasing even though trustworthy AI efforts are not keeping pace. This was a finding from the recent IDC Data and AI Impact Report: The Trust Imperative, commissioned by SAS. Government agencies are using generative AI as much or more than other industries and are leaders in the use of traditional and agentic AI. And yet, public sector investments in trustworthy AI infrastructure and software lag behind the private sector.

So, what does that mean for technology in 2026? Will governments match their AI innovation with an equal focus on trustworthy practices? With an inconsistent regulatory environment, will agencies adopt stronger AI governance to guide their AI use? Will these investments spark the promised productivity and efficiency gains, or will there be a more pragmatic approach to adoption?

Amid tumultuous change, government experts from global data and AI leader SAS get out their crystal balls to tell us what's in store in 2026.

Expensive consulting engagements begin to give way to a tech-empowered workforce

Governments increasingly want to spend less on big technology that requires heavy consulting and customized solutions. The key will be using technology to accelerate analysis and workflow to enable government employees to do more with less. The fusion of industry knowledge, frictionless technology and workforce enablement will be key.

- Ben Stuart, Vice President, US Public Sector, SAS

Transparency emerges as a critical factor in the evolution of AI and GenAI in government

Government agencies will move from promising pilots to operational AI. This will often take the form of AI agents, which will increasingly make decisions and execute actions with little human intervention. Enabling algorithmic transparency will be crucial to ensuring these decisions are auditable, explainable and understandable to humans.

– Lucas Ermino, Systems Engineer, SAS Brazil

AI governance takes center stage as governments grapple with AI regulations and digital sovereignty

Governments around the world will increasingly pursue "Sovereign AI" solutions to ensure control over data and compute resources within their borders, driving the creation of national AI ecosystems and regional data centers.

– Vrushali Sawant, Data Scientist, SAS Data Ethics Practice

With more EU AI Act deadlines approaching and regulators preparing for the first enforcement actions, as well as the emergence of more AI regulatory frameworks globally, in 2026, organizations will increasingly be looking at AI governance to ensure compliance but also as an innovation driver.

– Kalliopi Spyridacki, Chief Privacy Strategist, EMEA & Asia Pacific, SAS

Public sector leaders will increasingly recognize AI literacy as essential, not optional. Governance will move beyond technical checklists toward shared understanding and accountability – with literacy at the core of responsible innovation and public trust.

– Josefin Rosén, Principal Trustworthy AI Specialist, Data Ethics Practice, SAS Sweden

Agentic AI will proliferate in citizen services

In 2026 and beyond, we will witness a big shift in generative AI and the commoditization of LLMs. We shall see the rise of agentic AI frameworks that provide trustworthy, reliable, precise context, and orchestrate complex workflows for real value creation. Virtual assistants powered by both traditional AI and generative AI will handle complex citizen queries across languages, reducing wait times and bridging accessibility gaps.

– Afshin Almassi, Senior Sales Manager, Public Sector, SAS Spain

Synthetic data will emerge as a solution for real-world data shortages

Agencies relying only on real-world data will be trapped by political shifts and digital sovereignty constraints. Synthetic data will become the only way to innovate AI safely, at scale, and with full compliance.

- Alena Tsishchanka, Director, Global Customer Advisory, SAS Italy

With the right analytic guardrails in place, LLMs will be used to create synthetic unstructured text data such as emails, incident reports, or adverse events for use in research, training and testing.

– Tom Sabo, Advisory Solutions Architect, SAS

A bumpy ride of AI-driven workforce transformation will require a new approach to skill development

Public agencies will capture institutional knowledge by training retrieval augmented generation (RAG) systems on the documented expertise of senior staff, creating AI mentors that provide junior employees with on-demand access to decades of accumulated wisdom and best practices. Unfortunately, this will also lead to more instances of AI sabotage where workers, concerned with being replaced by AI, purposefully produce poor content to contaminate the training.

– Steven Tiell, Global Head, AI Governance Advisory, SAS

AI, robotics and automation will continue to reshape job roles. While some positions will be displaced, many new roles will emerge, especially in tech, green energy and care sectors. Current skillsets will become outdated in some areas in the coming years, necessitating governments to invest in the upskilling and reskilling of their workforces.

– Andrea Covino, Sales Manager, Public Sector, SAS Italy

AI will be both enemy and ally of public sector investigators and tax officials

With more sophisticated generated identities and transactions (given widespread use of GenAI platforms by fraud rings), and ever-more sophisticated tax avoidance schemes, agencies will need to place an even greater emphasis on fraud detection, identity verification and tax-related financial data analysis to lower the risk and safeguard tax revenues.

- John Bace, Industry Consultant, Tax & Revenue Compliance, SAS

In 2026, we will see identity management become the backbone of inter-agency agreements to ensure lawful, fair, and secure data exchange. This will promote cross-agency data sharing, enabling more contextual fraud, waste and abuse risk detection and mitigation.

– John Stultz, Principal Solutions Architect, Risk, Fraud & Compliance, SAS

Citizens and revenue agencies will benefit from the spread of real-time analysis in tax agencies. This will help reduce account takeover threats and provide in-the-moment feedback to improve filing accuracy and reduce tax gaps.

– Carl Hammersburg, Senior Manager, Government and Healthcare Risk & Fraud, SAS

The SNAP benefit crisis in the US will demand AI

Budget cuts to food assistance programs at the federal level in the US have states scrambling to overcome forecasted shortfalls. Their liability is tied to error rates in benefit distribution, which will encourage state food assistance (SNAP) programs to accelerate the use of advanced analytics and AI to transform program operations and increase accuracy. A shift from simple data sampling to using AI predictive models for quality and program analysis, combined with increased automation and AI agents, will drive a paradigm shift in payment accuracy and service delivery.

- John Maynard, Principal Solutions Architect, SAS

AI will unlock public health insights from data trapped on paper, increasing health surveillance capacity

With much patient and public health data trapped in paper documents or relying on manual data entry, AI-led extraction and entity resolution will step up to streamline public health reporting systems. This will reduce duplicates and time-consuming labor, revitalizing the foundation of our public health surveillance systems and hopefully helping us find and end outbreaks sooner.

– Ian Kramer, Senior Manager, Customer Advisory, US Healthcare, SAS

