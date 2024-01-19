Government Aid and Broadband/FTTH Plans in Europe and the U.S. - Exploration of key trends and strategies in government plans for FTTH technology

At a time when digital connectivity significantly drives economic growth, societal inclusion, and technological progress, the implementation of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) technologies stands as profoundly significant.

This comprehensive report rigorously examines the current state of FTTH/B deployment in pivotal countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US.

It assesses the regulatory structures, governmental strategies, and initiatives devised to facilitate this transformative process. Moreover, the report delves into the challenges encountered and strategic plans formulated to expand FTTH/B access to rural areas.

Highlighting Key Dynamics in Broadband Deployment

  • Comprehensive evaluation of the current FTTH/B deployment status in Europe and the United States.
  • Insight into the regulatory framework governing the infrastructure and growth of these technological advancements.
  • A look at various government initiatives and action plans designed to spur broadband expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Methodology

3. Overview of FTTH/B deployment in Europe and the US

  • Connectivity for a European Gigabit Society
  • Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers
  • Different technological approaches to deploying UFB networks
  • FTTH/B homes passed in Europe and the US
  • FTTH/B take-up in Europe and the US
  • Public budgets of national programmes examined

4. FTTH/B deployment per country

4.1. Germany

  • Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment
  • Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment
  • Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed
  • Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas
  • Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.2. France

  • Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment
  • Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment
  • Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed
  • Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas
  • Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.3. Italy

  • Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment 39
  • Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment
  • Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed
  • Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas
  • Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.4. United Kingdom

  • Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment
  • Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment
  • Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed
  • Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas
  • Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.5. United States

  • Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment
  • Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment
  • Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed
  • Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas
  • Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide



Company Coverage

  • 1&1 Drillisch
  • AT&T
  • Bouygues Telecom
  • CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies)
  • Charter Communications
  • CityFibre
  • Comcast
  • Deutsche Gasfaser
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Fastweb
  • Free (Iliad)
  • Frontier Communications
  • Groupe BT
  • Openfiber
  • Orange
  • RIP operators
  • SFR (Altice)
  • Sky Broadband
  • Telecom Italia (TIM)
  • Telefonica Deutschland
  • Verizon Communications
  • Virgin Media
  • Vodafone Germany
  • Vodafone Italy
  • Wind Tre

