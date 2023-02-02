Government Blockchain Association Announces Initial Speakers for Upcoming Event: "The Future of Money, Governance and Law"

Feb 02, 2023, 08:30 ET
Spring Conference Convenes Regulatory and Elected Officials, Policymakers, Capital Markets, NGOs, and Crypto Leaders to address CBDCs, DeFi, Regulatory Frameworks, and Security
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced that leaders from the United Nations, European Parliament, Digital Currency Monetary Authority, United States Departments of State, Justice, and Treasury, are among speakers confirmed for its Spring 2023 event, "The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law," taking place on May 23-24, 2023 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (REGISTER HERE)
As cryptocurrencies, DeFi, artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies shift the power paradigm from centralized to decentralized authority, governments must thoroughly understand the potential of blockchain to disrupt financial systems and the implications for economies worldwide. This two-day event will educate policymakers, map out trajectories, and offer solutions for both public and private sector organizations by convening the world's foremost leaders under a single roof to discuss the many factors affecting the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape, central bank digital currencies, strategies for managing digital assets, and effective governance.
Attendees will benefit from a bevy of informative presentations covering a diverse range of topics, including traditional vs decentralized finance (DeFi), fintech innovations and adoption; global compliance, legal and regulatory frameworks; accounting, taxes, and financial reporting; blockchain selection criteria for financial use-cases; the future of capital markets; cybersecurity, consumer protection and privacy.
GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache, said, "The dizzying pace of change in the crypto and digital asset space demands that public and private sector leaders connect, communicate and collaborate. Maintaining the status quo is a glaringly insufficient approach to governance."
Confirmed speakers to-date include:
- United Nations Digital Transformation Lead, Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio,
- European Parliament Trade and Digital Policy Maker, Stipe Plejic
- Digital Currency Monetary Authority Founder, Darrell Hubbard
- Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association CEO, Gabriella Kusz
- International Gaming Standards Association Vice Chairman, Earle Hall
- U.S. Department of Justice Cryptocurrency Coordinator, Kevin Lowell
- U.S. Department of Treasury Int'l Office of Tech Assistance, Central Bank Advisory, D.R. Maurice
- U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Deputy Director and Chief Fintech Officer, Jason Cave
- U.S. National Credit Union Administration Vice Chairman, Kyle Hauptman
- U.S. Veterans Administration A.I Institute Program Specialist, Joshua Hakakian
- Michigan State University Assistant Vice President Treasury and Financial, Jeff Rayis
- New Jersey Blockchain Council Cofounder, Pramod Attarde
- Utah State Digital Innovation and Blockchain Task Force Member, Amelia Gardner
- Circle Vice President of Global Strategy, Corey Then
- Ciphertrace, a Mastercard Company Director of Investigations, Jonelle Still
- Coinstructive, Inc. President, Chris Groshong
- HKA Associate Director, Digital Asset Advisory – Stacey Ferris
- L4S Corporation Co-Founder, Paul F. Dowding
- Rome Blockchain Labs Co-Founder, Alex Szul
- 5ire.org Founder, Vilma Mattila
- GBA Banking and Financial Services Lead, Paul Dowding
- GBA Director of Standards& Certification, Meiyappan Masilam
- GBA Director of Training, Eric Guthrie
- GBA Middle East and North Africa Regional Lead, Sary Qasim
- GBA U.S. Regional Lead, Jerry Berberian
Conference attendees can also attend an elegant evening reception and participate in the GBA Annual Achievement Awards presentation for innovation, leadership, social impact, and courage. The conference is free for civil servants and media.
For info on sponsorships, contact Gerard Dache at [email protected]
For media inquiries or press credentials, contact Mostafa Razzak at [email protected] or 1-202-904-2048
About the Government Blockchain Association
GBA connects people and organizations with blockchain technology-based solutions to problems typically faced by government entities. We focus on our members to promote blockchain technology solutions to government but do not advocate for any specific policy position. GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists. Our chapters, working groups, and members serve as a catalyst in creating creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.
Learn more at www.gbaglobal.org
