Government Blockchain Association Announces Initial Speakers for Upcoming Event: "The Future of Money, Governance and Law"

Spring Conference Convenes Regulatory and Elected Officials, Policymakers, Capital Markets, NGOs, and Crypto Leaders to address CBDCs, DeFi, Regulatory Frameworks, and Security

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced that leaders from the United Nations, European Parliament, Digital Currency Monetary Authority, United States Departments of State, Justice, and Treasury, are among speakers confirmed for its Spring 2023 event, "The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law," taking place on May 23-24, 2023 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (REGISTER HERE)

As cryptocurrencies, DeFi, artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies shift the power paradigm from centralized to decentralized authority, governments must thoroughly understand the potential of blockchain to disrupt financial systems and the implications for economies worldwide. This two-day event will educate policymakers, map out trajectories, and offer solutions for both public and private sector organizations by convening the world's foremost leaders under a single roof to discuss the many factors affecting the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape, central bank digital currencies, strategies for managing digital assets, and effective governance.

Attendees will benefit from a bevy of informative presentations covering a diverse range of topics, including traditional vs decentralized finance (DeFi), fintech innovations and adoption; global compliance, legal and regulatory frameworks; accounting, taxes, and financial reporting; blockchain selection criteria for financial use-cases; the future of capital markets; cybersecurity, consumer protection and privacy.

GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache, said, "The dizzying pace of change in the crypto and digital asset space demands that public and private sector leaders connect, communicate and collaborate. Maintaining the status quo is a glaringly insufficient approach to governance."

Confirmed speakers to-date include:

United Nations Digital Transformation Lead, Dino Cataldo Dell 'Accio ,

Digital Transformation Lead, 'Accio European Parliament Trade and Digital Policy Maker, Stipe Plejic

Trade and Digital Policy Maker, Stipe Plejic Digital Currency Monetary Authority Founder, Darrell Hubbard

Founder, Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association CEO, Gabriella Kusz

CEO, International Gaming Standards Association Vice Chairman, Earle Hall

Vice Chairman, U.S. Department of Justice Cryptocurrency Coordinator, Kevin Lowell

Coordinator, U.S. Department of Treasury Int'l Office of Tech Assistance, Central Bank Advisory , D.R. Maurice

, D.R. Maurice U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Deputy Director and Chief Fintech Officer, Jason Cave

Deputy Director and Chief Fintech Officer, U.S. National Credit Union Administration Vice Chairman, Kyle Hauptman

Vice Chairman, U.S. Veterans Administration A.I Institute Program Specialist, Joshua Hakakian

Program Specialist, Michigan State University Assistant Vice President Treasury and Financial, Jeff Rayis

Assistant Vice President Treasury and Financial, New Jersey Blockchain Council Cofounder, Pramod Attarde

Cofounder, Utah State Digital Innovation and Blockchain Task Force Member, Amelia Gardner

Member, Amelia Gardner Circle Vice President of Global Strategy, Corey Then

Vice President of Global Strategy, Ciphertrace, a Mastercard Company Director of Investigations, Jonelle Still

Director of Investigations, Coinstructive, Inc. President, Chris Groshong

President, HKA Associate Director, Digital Asset Advisory – Stacey Ferris

Associate Director, Digital Asset Advisory – L4S Corporation Co-Founder, Paul F. Dowding

Co-Founder, Rome Blockchain Labs Co-Founder, Alex Szul

Co-Founder, 5ire.org Founder, Vilma Mattila

Founder, GBA Banking and Financial Services Lead, Paul Dowding

GBA Director of Standards& Certification, Meiyappan Masilam

Meiyappan Masilam GBA Director of Training, Eric Guthrie

GBA Middle East and North Africa Regional Lead , Sary Qasim

, GBA U.S. Regional Lead, Jerry Berberian

Conference attendees can also attend an elegant evening reception and participate in the GBA Annual Achievement Awards presentation for innovation, leadership, social impact, and courage. The conference is free for civil servants and media.

