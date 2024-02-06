Government Contracts Firm Jackson Holcomb LLP Grows with Significant Wins, New Brand Identity

New website for Best Law Firms® honoree reflects firm's ethos: focused, effective, creative, and efficient

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Holcomb LLP, a Seattle-based law firm that focuses exclusively on solving problems for government contractors, continues to grow in stature with notable wins for its clients and the launch of a new website and brand identity.

Ranked by Best Lawyers® in its Best Law Firms® list, Jackson Holcomb specializes in subjects essential for businesses to secure and perform government contracts, helping them to avoid negative outcomes, reduce risk, and succeed in a highly competitive environment. Jackson Holcomb maintains a broad reach in the field of government contract law, achieving successful outcomes for clients with offices or projects in more than two dozen states and 9 foreign countries involving 37 executive branch entities.

As an example of the types of victories for which Jackson Holcomb is known, the firm recently settled four separate cases involving fixed-price ship repair contracts with the US Navy. The client sought to recover the increased costs it incurred both to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to perform ship repair during the pandemic. Jackson Holcomb recovered a total of $1.65 million–a rare feat, given that the government routinely denies similar claims under fixed-price contracts.

In recent months, the firm welcomed a new Senior Associate, Stuart Denton, who brings a background both as a prosecutor and US Army JAG officer. The firm also rolled out a distinctive new website inspired by the proposals the firm's clients regularly submit to the government.

"Our rebranding was prompted by the firm's 10th anniversary," said partner Mark Jackson. "With our new website, we aim to showcase the solutions we've provided for clients and our value proposition, which can be summed up with the words that define our team: focused, effective, creative, and efficient."

"The entire Jackson Holcomb team is proud of our successes in 2023," said partner Stowell Holcomb. "We look forward to making the firm's presence more widely known and are excited about the new opportunities and challenges coming in 2024."

As part of its busy year ahead, Jackson Holcomb will serve as a co-sponsor of Pub K's Government Contracts Annual Review 2024, the premier event in the government contracts field. The conference will be held February 13-14, 2024, at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., where Mark Jackson will speak on a panel about Prime/Sub Relationships.

