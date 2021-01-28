Government Database Shows 7,844 Injuries and 181 Deaths Following COVID Vaccine as of Jan. 15 says Children's Health Defense

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary mechanism for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S., the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), reported 181 deaths — a subset of 7,844 total adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination — as of January 15, 2021. The VAERS reports describe outcomes ranging from "foaming at the mouth" to "massive heart attacks." According to Reuters, 10,595,866 individuals have received one or more COVID-19 vaccines as of January 15.

Miami obstetrician Dr. Gregory Michael suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke after receiving Pfizer/BioNtech's COVID vaccine. He died two weeks later. Pfizer stated that it didn't think there was any direct connection to the vaccine. The New York Times quoted Dr. Jerry Spivak, a blood disorder expert at Johns Hopkins University, saying "I think it's a medical certainty that the vaccine was related."

Data about deaths following receipt of the experimental Pfizer/BioNTech shot are also emerging from Israel , Norway , Portugal , Sweden , and Switzerland . Norway launched an investigation into the vaccines after reports of 33 suspected adverse drug reactions with fatal outcomes after administration of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine were received by the Norwegian Medicines Agency. Pharma and Federal agencies are attributing the majority of these cases to "coincidence."

"Coincidence is turning out to be quite lethal to COVID vaccine recipients," said Children's Health Defense (CHD) board chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. "If the clinical trials are good predictors, the rate of coincidence is likely to increase dramatically after the second shot." The clinical trials suggested that almost all the benefits of COVID vaccination and the vast majority of injuries were associated with the second dose .

While the VAERS database numbers are sobering, according to an U.S. Health and Human Services study , the actual number of adverse events is likely significantly higher. VAERS is a passive surveillance system that relies on the willingness of individuals and professionals to submit reports voluntarily. In December, CHD and Kennedy wrote to former FDA Director, David Kessler , MD who currently serves as co-chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Board and President Biden's version of Operation Warp Speed, that VAERS has been an abject failure , with fewer than 1% of adverse events ever reported according to a 2010 federal study. A critic familiar with VAERS' shortcomings bluntly condemns VAERS in the British Medical Journal as "nothing more than window dressing , and a part of US authorities' systematic effort to reassure/deceive us about vaccine safety."

Last week, California health officials temporarily paused a large batch of Moderna vaccines due to a high number of allergic reactions, but reversed that decision a few days later. Anyone suffering from a serious injury will have little legal recourse because they will be directed to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program which has rejected 90% of vaccine-injury claims over the past decade.

CHD calls for complete transparency, asking Dr. Kessler and the federal government to release ALL of the data from the clinical trials and suspend COVID-19 vaccine use in any group not adequately represented in the clinical trials, i.e. elderly, frail, comorbid conditions, etc. CHD also asks for full transparency in post-marketing data that reports all health outcomes (including new diagnoses of autoimmune disorders), adverse events and deaths from COVID-19 vaccine.

Contact:

Rita Shreffler

202-599-1461



SOURCE Children's Health Defense

Related Links

http://www.childrenshealthdefense.org

