Government Employees Affected by Federal Shutdown Encouraged to Contact Lilly Diabetes Solution Center to Access Insulin

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is encouraging government employees affected by the partial government shutdown to call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center and check whether they are receiving all eligible discounts to lower the out-of-pocket costs for their Lilly insulin. The Solution Center may be able to provide discounts based upon the personal circumstances of each person who calls. Any government employee who is not being paid because of the shutdown can talk to a live U.S.-based Lilly representative to learn about options available to them and others covered on their insurance policy.

Government employees, as well as other people needing help with the cost of their Lilly insulin, can call the Solution Center helpline at (833) 808-1234 from 9 am to 8 pm EST Monday through Friday. Customer service representatives are trained nurses and pharmacists who have experience with the health care system.

"Government employees and their families who are dependent on insulin are in unique circumstances and are facing difficult choices," said Mike Mason, senior vice president, Insulins and Connected Care. "Anyone having trouble paying for their Lilly insulin, including government employees who are going without pay, should contact the Solution Center to see what help may be available to them."

Since August of 2018, Lilly has provided solutions to more than 10,000 people each month through the Solution Center and related support programs, lowering out-of-pocket costs for insulin. The Solution Center is available to residents in all U.S. states and territories. Due to federal guidance, people who use Medicare Part D, Medicaid and Tricare* are not eligible for manufacturer co-pay support. Solution Center services are offered in English, Spanish, and several other languages.

*Other limitations apply.

About Diabetes

Approximately 30 million Americans1 and an estimated 425 million adults worldwide have diabetes.2 Type 2 diabetes is the most common type internationally, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases in the United States alone.1 Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels. P-LLY

