Government Employees' Retirement System of the Virgin Islands Selects Vitech for Cloud-Based Administration

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of software to insurance, retirement, and investment organizations, announced today that the Government Employees' Retirement System of the Virgin Islands (GERS) has chosen Vitech's cloud-based offering as the new platform for its administrative processing.

As part of its modernization initiative, GERS has chosen to migrate its on-premise V3 solution to Vitech's cloud-based offering. In this new, fully managed solution, Vitech will provide all related platform services.

"This is a fantastic step for GERS," said Paul Kelly, Vice President at Vitech. "We are excited for GERS to join our growing family of cloud-based clients."

GERS uses Vitech's V3 benefit administration software to administer retirement benefits for government employees, elected public officials and retirees. This includes enrollment, contributions accounting, benefit calculations and benefit payments.

About Vitech

Vitech Systems Sub LLC is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with transformational cloud-based software, related implementation services and ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

About the Government Employees' Retirement System of the Virgin Islands (GERS)

The Government Employees' Retirement System of the Virgin Islands (GERS) was created as a defined benefit pension plan for officials and employees of the Government of the Virgin Islands, and for their dependents and beneficiaries, for the payment of retirement annuities, disability annuities and other benefits.

