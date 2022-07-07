Government Funds for Refining Cancer Detection Drives the Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

Jul 07, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Impact of COVID-19, Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liquid biopsy market is predicted to surpass US$ 11 Billion by 2030. The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the market in the coming years.
Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker
- Based on circulating biomarkers, in 2021, the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment captured largest share of the liquid biopsy market.
- The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the 2nd largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.
- The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Products
- On the basis of product, the Kits and Consumables segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.
- The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.
- The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application
- The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.
- Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.
- The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.
Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application
- On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecast period.
- Treatment monitoring captured second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2021, being followed by the early cancer screening application.
- Recurrence monitoring captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User
- In 2021, Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market.
- Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2021, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type
- Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.
- The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market
3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2016 - 2030)
4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2016 - 2030)
5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2016 - 2030)
6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2016 - 2030)
7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2016 - 2030)
8. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2016 - 2030)
9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2016 - 2030)
10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2016 - 2030)
11. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2016 - 2030)
12. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2016 - 2030)
13. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
14. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details
15. Company Profiles
16. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors
16.1 Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market
16.2 Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice
16.3 Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market
16.4 New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues
16.5 Government Funds for Refining Cancer Detection Drives the Liquid Biopsy Market Growth
16.6 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market
17. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Challenges
17.1 Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market
17.2 Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges
17.3 Unclear Regulations on Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) for Liquid Biopsy
Companies Mentioned
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Pathway Genomics (Now OME CARE)
- RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)
- Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.)
- LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.)
- Biocept, Inc.
- ANGLE plc
- MDxHealth
- Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd)
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc(Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation)
- Foundation Medicine, Inc
- Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of FHoffmann-La Roche AG)
- Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- QIAGEN NV
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- GRAIL
- NeoGenomics, Inc.
- DiaCarta, Inc.
- OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI)
- C2i Genomics
- Biodesix
- Freenome
- Inivata
- CellMax Life
- Rarecyte Inc.
- Saga Diagnostics
- Thrive Earlier Detection Corp(Acquired by Exact Sciences Corp.)
- Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd
- Karius, Inc.
- Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG)
- Elypta
