Government Initiatives and Growing Hospital Safety Focus Propel Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market to 2028

The global infection control surveillance solutions market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach $1.23 billion by 2028 from $0.58 billion in 2023, representing a robust CAGR of 13.47% from 2022 to 2028. Several key trends and drivers are propelling this expansion, making the market an area of increasing interest for industry players and investors.

Key Trends

Transformation in Hospital Safety: Hospitals are increasingly focused on improving patient safety and reducing infection levels through advanced surveillance solutions. These solutions leverage data analytics, AI, ML, and predictive modeling to accurately detect and mitigate infection risks. Beyond enhancing patient safety, these solutions contribute to cost reduction, operational efficiency, and improved quality of care. Advancements in Cloud-Based and AI-Integrated Software: Cloud-based and AI-integrated infection surveillance and control software have significantly improved the efficacy and efficiency of infection control efforts. These technologies allow public health organizations to detect and respond to infections more rapidly, store and manage data securely, and generate detailed insights for better understanding infection patterns. Government Initiatives & Investments: Governments worldwide are introducing policies and regulations aimed at developing long-term infection prevention programs and educating healthcare providers on best practices. These initiatives often include funding for healthcare facilities to implement advanced infection surveillance software, fostering market growth.

Segmentation Insights

Solution Type

Software

Services

Infection Type

Bloodstream Infection (BSI)

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Pneumonia (HAP & VAP)

Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Long-term Care Facilities

Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the market, accounting for over 34% of the global share in 20-. This can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare system, robust research funding, and substantial investments across the healthcare industry.

Vendor Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented, with numerous international players offering various infection control surveillance solutions. Notable companies in the market include:

Key Company Profiles

BD

Epic Systems

Oracle

Premier

VigiLanz

Wolters Kluwer

Other Prominent Vendors

Baxter

CenTrak

Clinisys

Harris Healthcare

Medexter Healthcare

PointClickCare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Vecna Technologies

Ecolab

VIZZIA Technologies

Key Questions Answered

What is the current size of the infection control surveillance solutions market? What growth rate is projected for the global infection control surveillance solutions market? Who are the major players in the global infection control surveillance solutions market? What are the emerging trends in the infection control surveillance solutions market? Which region holds the largest share of the global infection control surveillance solutions market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Growth in Adoption of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs (ASP)

Clinical Surveillance Is Next Step in Value-Based Care

Advances in Cloud-Based and AI-Integrated Software for Infection Surveillance and Control

Growth Enablers

Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI)

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Growing Transformation in Hospital Safety

Growing Government Initiatives & Investment in IPC Programs Across Healthcare Settings

Restraints

High Deployment Cost of Infection Control Surveillance Solutions

Data Security Concerns

Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Healthcare IT Solutions

