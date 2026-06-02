Government Leadership Solutions Announces Acquisition of Elevate USA Inc. to Drive National Workforce Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Leadership Solutions (GLS), a leadership consulting and workforce development firm serving local and state governments across the United States, today announced its acquisition of Elevate USA Inc., a nationally recognized provider of government training, executive coaching, leadership development, and workforce development solutions.

Government Leadership Solutions announces the acquisition of Elevate USA Inc., bringing together two premier public-sector training organizations to deliver expanded national reach and scalability.

The acquisition strengthens GLS's ability to deliver scalable leadership training, organizational development, employee development programs, and public sector workforce solutions for government agencies nationwide — including expanded capabilities in the federal sector.

Founded by Dr. Maria Church, GLS is known for its exclusive local government leadership research, leadership/organizational development, and its work strengthening leadership pipelines across the public sector.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission," said Dr. Maria Church, CEO of Government Leadership Solutions. "Elevate USA brings deep experience in workforce development and training in the Federal Sector that complements our work. Together, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to the organizations we serve."

Founded in 2007 by Ellen Engel, Elevate USA has grown into a national training organization with more than 50 trainers, offering hundreds of customized training topics and over 7,500 self-paced online learning modules.

Following the acquisition, the organizations will operate under the Elevate USA brand, expanding the combined company's national reach and training capabilities while maintaining continuity for existing clients. The Executive Leadership Team includes Dr. Maria Church, CEO; Trish Kordas, Chief People Officer; and Marcy Jaime, Chief Operations Officer.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Elevate USA," said Ellen Engel, Founder of Elevate USA. "Joining Government Leadership Solutions allows us to expand our reach and continue delivering high-quality training and contribute to a larger vision for advancing leadership development under the leadership of Dr. Maria Church."

Clients of both organizations can expect continuity in service, along with expanded offerings that combine GLS's leadership expertise with Elevate's workforce development solutions.

For more information on expanded training solutions or to schedule a consultation, please contact us at [email protected] or visit https://governmentleadershipsolutions.com/

About Government Leadership Solutions

Government Leadership Solutions (GLS), a woman- and minority-owned firm, empowers local, state, and public sector organizations with leadership development, workforce training, organizational development, and strategic consulting solutions designed to strengthen leadership pipelines, improve workplace culture, and meet evolving workforce demands. GLS works alongside agencies to tackle evolving workforce demands with insight, innovation, and impact.

About Elevate USA Inc.

Elevate USA Inc. is a women-owned executive coaching and workforce development firm founded in 2007. With a national and international network of trainers, Elevate delivers customized training, consulting, and online learning solutions designed to improve federal and local government workforce performance and leadership capability.

SOURCE Government Leadership Solutions