Government Leadership Solutions Secures State Contract for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Executive Coaching & Consulting Services

Upcoming Webinar to Explore Leveraging State Contracts and Government Leadership Solutions' Pro-Human™ Framework for Culturally Inclusive Leadership
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Leadership Solutions (GLS), a leading provider of consulting, coaching, and training services for public sector leadership, proudly announces the award of a state contract for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Executive Coaching & Consulting Services. This contract empowers public agencies to access GLS's specialized services, addressing essential challenges such as cultural awareness, leadership development, conflict resolution, workplace belonging, and effective community engagement.
GLS's distinctive project delivery approach utilizes a Pro-Human™ framework, emphasizing inclusive and transformative strategies. This methodology focuses on creating welcoming workplaces, steering clear of shaming, blaming, or guilting to ensure that DEIA initiatives are sustainable and foster positive cultural change.
Join GLS for an Exclusive Webinar
To mark this significant contract award, GLS invites public agency leaders and decision-makers to a comprehensive capabilities webinar. The session will focus on effectively utilizing state contracts, the advantages of leveraging these opportunities, and how GLS's DEIA services can support organizational success.
How to navigate and effectively use this state contract for DEIA initiatives.
The benefits of leveraging state contracts to enhance organizational performance.
Strategies for implementing DEIA frameworks that create inclusive and equitable workplaces.
Insights into GLS's Pro-Human™ approach to leadership and cultural transformation.
"We are honored to have been awarded this Arizona contract open to all States, as it reflects our commitment to advancing DEIA in the public sector," said Dr. Maria Church, CEO and founder of GLS. "Our approach is designed to support public agencies in creating inclusive environments where every individual feels valued and respected, and leveraging state contracts is a critical part of that process."
About Government Leadership Solutions
With a mission to empower public agencies through strategic leadership development and organizational performance improvement, Government Leadership Solutions stands at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the public sector. GLS is dedicated to helping agencies navigate the complexities of DEIA, ensuring they are well-equipped to serve their diverse communities effectively.
