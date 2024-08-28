Government Leadership Solutions Secures State Contract for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Executive Coaching & Consulting Services

"Our approach supports public agencies in creating inclusive environments where everyone feels valued and respected." Post this

GLS's distinctive project delivery approach utilizes a Pro-Human™ framework, emphasizing inclusive and transformative strategies. This methodology focuses on creating welcoming workplaces, steering clear of shaming, blaming, or guilting to ensure that DEIA initiatives are sustainable and foster positive cultural change.

Join GLS for an Exclusive Webinar

To mark this significant contract award, GLS invites public agency leaders and decision-makers to a comprehensive capabilities webinar. The session will focus on effectively utilizing state contracts, the advantages of leveraging these opportunities, and how GLS's DEIA services can support organizational success.

Webinar Details:

Title: "Strategic Impact: Maximizing DEIA Outcomes Through Arizona State Contract"

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. Arizona time

Registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nE7r4qxtRKS2bkp5f8P-SQ

In the webinar, participants will learn how to:

How to navigate and effectively use this state contract for DEIA initiatives.

The benefits of leveraging state contracts to enhance organizational performance.

Strategies for implementing DEIA frameworks that create inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Insights into GLS's Pro-Human™ approach to leadership and cultural transformation.

"We are honored to have been awarded this Arizona contract open to all States, as it reflects our commitment to advancing DEIA in the public sector," said Dr. Maria Church, CEO and founder of GLS. "Our approach is designed to support public agencies in creating inclusive environments where every individual feels valued and respected, and leveraging state contracts is a critical part of that process."

About Government Leadership Solutions

With a mission to empower public agencies through strategic leadership development and organizational performance improvement, Government Leadership Solutions stands at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the public sector. GLS is dedicated to helping agencies navigate the complexities of DEIA, ensuring they are well-equipped to serve their diverse communities effectively.

For more information about GLS and its services, visit www.governmentleadershipsolutions.com.

SOURCE Government Leadership Solutions