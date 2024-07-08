Government Marketing University Announces Digital Marketing Pioneer Ann Handley as Keynote Speaker Ahead of 2024 Annual GAIN Conference

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Marketing University – an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development for the public sector market – announced today Ann Handley, thought leader, marketer and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, to deliver keynote during the 8th annual GAIN conference, taking place on October 17, 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

Government Marketing University's 2024 GAIN (Grow, Accelerate, Innovate, Network) conference has become a go-to place for hundreds of B2G marketers to gather and share modern marketing strategies, tools and tactics to unlock business growth. This year, the conference invites attendees and speakers to explore the theme, "The B2G Marketer as a Growth Architect: The Role of Marketing in Driving Pipeline," with industry pioneers like Handley delivering insight into how B2G marketers can use modern content marketing and storytelling to achieve business objectives.

Consistently named one of the most influential marketers on social media and the Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs, a marketing education and training organization that hosts the globally recognized B2B Marketing Forum, Handley is a foremost thought leader in the field and Wall Street Journal best-selling author of Everybody Writes: Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content and Content Rules: How to Create Killer Blogs, Podcasts, Videos, Ebooks, Webinars (and More) That Engage Customers and Ignite your Business .

"We are so excited to have Ann join us as this year's GAIN conference keynote speaker. Her extensive knowledge of building campaigns that drive pipeline is sure to resonate with government marketing pros at every career level, inspire new communications strategies, and boost the impact of their B2G campaigns." says George Jackson, GovExec's Vice President of Events.

In addition to Handley's keynote, GAIN will feature several sessions covering best practices for harnessing analytical insights, understanding the B2G buyer's journey, advancing your marketing career, and more.

Now through July 12th, you can register at a $100 discount when you use coupon code EARLYBIRD. To learn more about this discount and others available as well as more about the conference, visit the GAIN website. For sponsorship opportunities, reach out to [email protected].

About Government Marketing University:

Government Marketing University, part of GovExec's portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

