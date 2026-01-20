Government of Bermuda Uploads Public Datasets to Filecoin Network

Bermuda Positions Itself as a Global Leader in Digital Public Infrastructure and Demonstrates the Power of Verifiable, Decentralized Public Data: An Initiative led by the Ministry for the Cabinet Office and Digital Innovation

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Filecoin Foundation (FF) and the Government of Bermuda announced an initiative to upload publicly available Bermuda government data to the Filecoin network, led by the Ministry for the Cabinet Office and Digital Innovation under the leadership of The Hon. Diallo V. Rabain, JP, MP. By enhancing the resilience, transparency, and verifiability of critical public information, this collaboration places Bermuda at the forefront of digital public infrastructure and demonstrates how decentralized storage can safeguard public records for generations.

The initiative to upload government data to Filecoin is being carried out in collaboration with Internet Archive as part of the Democracy's Library project –– a free, open, and online collection of government documents, research, and publications from around the world. Filecoin Foundation and Internet Archive have previously partnered to safeguard a broad range of public datasets through Democracy's Library. To date, more than one petabyte –– equivalent to millions of photos or hundreds of thousands of HD movies –– of government materials has been stored on Filecoin, including:

End of Term Web Archive : Preserving U.S. government websites during U.S. administration transitions.

: Preserving U.S. government websites during U.S. administration transitions. The Aruba Collection (Coleccion Aruba): Comprising over 100,000 items from Aruba's memory institutions, including the National Library and National Archives.

This work reflects a shift toward making public data permanently accessible, tamper-resistant, and verifiable for future generations.

"Bermuda has long been committed to responsible innovation and forward-thinking governance," said The Honourable E. David Burt, JP, MP, Premier and Minister of Finance of Bermuda. "Partnering with Filecoin Foundation and Internet Archive strengthens the resilience of our public records and ensures that citizens of Bermuda — and people around the world — can verify the integrity of our data. This initiative supports our broader vision for transparent public services built on trustworthy information."

The initial datasets from the Government of Bermuda include "Employment/Labour publications" that document key trends in the Bermuda labor market, with additional datasets planned for future phases. These records represent critical components of Bermuda's public archive and provide a foundation for future digital governance initiatives.

"Today's internet is centralized. The vast majority of data is stored by just three companies, which create single points of failure," said Marta Belcher, President and Chair of Filecoin Foundation. "On a decentralized version of the web, data remains accessible even if some devices fail, so that the availability of information isn't dependent on any one server or company. This creates a more robust platform for humanity's most important information. We're thrilled to work with the Government of Bermuda to demonstrate how verifiable data can form the foundation for the next generation of digital public services."

Filecoin, the world's largest decentralized storage network, distributes data across a global network of independent providers rather than relying on a single, centralized provider. Recent disruptions –– including the recent Cloudflare outage that impacted services across numerous state and local government agencies –– underscore the risks of centralized infrastructure. Filecoin's decentralized architecture offers governments, public institutions, and citizens a more resilient approach to safeguarding critical information, delivering several key benefits:

Resilience: Data is replicated across multiple storage providers, eliminating single points of failure and protecting against outages, cyberattacks, and more.

Data is replicated across multiple storage providers, eliminating single points of failure and protecting against outages, cyberattacks, and more. Verifiability: Files receive cryptographic content identifiers (CIDs) that change if the data is altered, making tampering immediately detectable.

Files receive cryptographic content identifiers (CIDs) that change if the data is altered, making tampering immediately detectable. Transparency: Files can be retrieved and independently verified, confirming data integrity.

Files can be retrieved and independently verified, confirming data integrity. Long-term preservation: Trusted by leading organizations including Internet Archive, Starling Lab, and others , Filecoin ensures public data remains accessible, verifiable, and resilient over the long term.

Since 2018, Bermuda has set a globally recognized example for digital asset regulation through the implementation of the Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) and the Bermuda Monetary Authority's (BMA's) principles-based regulatory approach. Together, DABA and Bermuda's clearly defined regulatory standards have positioned the jurisdiction as a trusted hub for responsible digital asset innovation, attracting leading firms.

Filecoin Foundation's (FF) mission is to preserve humanity's most important information, as well as to facilitate the open source governance of the Filecoin network, fund research and development projects for decentralized technologies, and support the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem and community. Filecoin is the world's largest decentralized storage network.

The Ministry for the Cabinet Office and Digital Innovation advances the Government's digital transformation, strengthening digital infrastructure and improving public services through secure, efficient, and modern solutions. The Ministry is led by The Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Digital Innovation.

The Internet Archive is a non-profit research library preserving web pages, books, movies and audio for public access.

