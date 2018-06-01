Government of Canada Makes Use of Cutting-Edge Canadian Artificial Intelligence for Real-Time G7 Theme Analytics

The application – accessible online at http://myg7.ca | http://mong7.ca – is built using OpenText Magellan, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Analytics platform that searches the web for publicly available G7 articles and tweets, and retrieves the raw text for evaluation.

This tool draws on Twitter and online news activity about Canada's 2018 G7 Presidency in real time, creating an interactive dashboard that displays sentiment and breaks down the key themes in an interactive way to show what issues what matter most to citizens around the world.

"OpenText is honoured to collaborate with the Government of Canada to provide real-time analysis of news and social media, helping citizens join and influence the discussion," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText Vice Chair, CEO and CTO. "OpenText Magellan, our AI platform, is designed to understand unstructured content and turn it into quantifiable data. It can determine subjectivity, tone and sentiment expressed in text, nuances that help us derive unique insights from a massive and growing set of social posts, news stories and online comments."

"Canada is powered by its innovative spirit and the competitiveness of its industries. OpenText's cutting-edge technology is a shining example of Canadian innovation and will be the tool to deliver one of the most transparent and accessible G7 Presidencies. This project has been made possible due to the Government of Canada's collaborative arrangement with DigiHub Shawinigan," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade.

"DigiHub Shawinigan is excited to collaborate with both Global Affairs Canada and OpenText. Connecting Canadians with the G7 Presidency is really exciting especially with the use of this innovative technology," added Philippe Nadeau, Director General, DigiHub (https://digihub.ca).

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText visit opentext.com.

