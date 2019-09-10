Government of Canada Selects KeyData Associates for Cyber Security Contract

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - KeyData Associates Inc. (" KeyData"), a leading provider of cybersecurity services, announced today that it has been selected by the Government of Canada's Shared Services Canada (SSC) to provide security technology solutions and systems integration services to address the Privileged Access Management (PAM) requirements of the Government of Canada's cybersecurity strategy.

Under the terms of the five-year contract (with an option to extend for five additional years), KeyData will provide software solutions and services to SSC. SSC will in turn provide the PAM service to the other Government of Canada entities. KeyData will assist in the design and implementation of the industry-leading CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution for PAM as well as the SailPoint IdentityIQ solution for identity governance. KeyData is a strategic Canadian partner for both CyberArk and SailPoint, holding a CyberArk Advanced Partner designation and a 'SailPoint Admiral Top Delivery Partner' designation for service delivery excellence.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Shared Services Canada to strengthen the Government of Canada's cybersecurity framework," said Rosa Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of KeyData. "With 14 years' of recognized leadership and service excellence in providing specialized consulting and integration services for IAM and PAM to many of the largest companies in Canada and in the United States, KeyData is uniquely positioned to address the Government of Canada's privileged and identity access management requirements."

"The Government of Canada is taking commendable action to protect its citizens and their data. Prioritizing privileged access security is critical to the foundation of a comprehensive, long-term cybersecurity program," said Scott Whitehouse, vice president of channels and alliances at CyberArk. "Working closely with leading consultancies like KeyData is important to delivering exceptional differentiated offerings to customers."

"Providing the proper visibility into all users and their access to business applications and data is critical to an organization's overall approach to cybersecurity today," said Harry Gould, vice president of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at SailPoint. "We look forward to working with KeyData to help drive an identity-centric cybersecurity program for the Government of Canada's Shared Services Canada."

About KeyData Associates Inc.

Founded in 2005, KeyData is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and end-to-end services focused solely on Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Consumer IAM, both on-premise and cloud-based. With offices in Toronto Canada and Boston United States, KeyData provides consulting and advisory services, system integration services, managed services, cloud-based identity services and training services and is also a software reseller for the leading technologies in this space. KeyData's North American client-base consists of large enterprises to mid-size companies, from all industry sectors. The KeyData team has in-depth expertise in IAM, PAM and CIAM and the application of regulatory compliance requirements especially SOX, GDPR, NERC CIP, NIST, HIPAA, ITSG 33, Privacy and more to reduce operational risk. KeyData's comprehensive IAM/PAM rapid assessment service, is uniquely designed to address all pillars of operational risk and to produce a target state IAM/PAM architecture and Roadmap that addresses the priority needs of the enterprise. KeyData's strength lies in its successful methodologies, in-depth expertise, excellence in advisory and systems integration services, large, referenceable client base and strong customer satisfaction. For further information and customer testimonials, visit keydata.ca.

