Government of Canada Selects Netskope as Preferred Vendor Under Federal Government's Cybersecurity Procurement Vehicle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it has been selected as the preferred cloud access security broker (CASB) vendor for the Canadian Federal Government under Shared Services Canada's (SSC) cybersecurity procurement vehicle (CSPV). The SSC CASB CSPV aims to provide government users secure access to cloud-based applications including all software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications from wherever they are located.

The Government of Canada (GC) selected Netskope following a competitive process for a commercially available CASB service to meet its business needs across a broad spectrum of government organizations and agencies.

The objective of the CASB service is to enable the on-going adoption, use and delivery of SaaS cloud services by the GC departments. The CASB service will enhance the security posture of GC services, applications, and data as they are transposed into public cloud environments; enabling full visibility and monitoring of GC cloud environments to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to cyber threats and ensuring the confidentiality, privacy, and safeguard of GC data according to GC policies.

"With the hybrid workforce becoming the new norm, Canadian government agencies and departments are relying more and more on giving their users direct-to-cloud access to SaaS applications and to web applications in general," said Paul Tanasi, Federal Regional Manager, Netskope. "There's a requirement to secure these users and to gain back some of the visibility and control that they were used to when everyone was working from the office. They need a solution to address cloud service risks, enforce security policies, and comply with regulations, especially when cloud services are beyond their perimeter and out of their direct control. Netskope's CASB solution will provide that ability to confidently adopt cloud applications and services without sacrificing security or performance."

As a component of Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge ( SSE ), Netskope's industry-leading CASB enables agencies to quickly identify and manage the use of cloud applications, regardless of whether they are managed or unmanaged, and prevent sensitive data from being exfiltrated by risky insiders or malicious cybercriminals who have breached the technology environment.

CASB is an on-premises or cloud-based security policy enforcement point that is placed between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to combine and interject enterprise security policies as cloud-based resources are accessed. With a CASB solution, agencies can manage the unintentional or unapproved movement of sensitive data between cloud app instances, while streamlining security workflows with intuitive policy controls and incident response management.

Today's announcement is the latest milestone in Netskope's service to the Government of Canada. In August, Netskope earned the Government of Canada's Protected B Classification , upon successfully completing the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) ITS Assessment for Protected B.

"Netskope is very proud to have been selected as the preferred vendor by the Canadian Federal Government and to have earned the right to provide its users secure access to all their web traffic and applications from wherever they are located," said Michael Micone, Country Manager, Canada, Netskope. "We fully recognize the stringent process that went into this selection, and believe this is a testament to the investment and commitment Netskope has made and continues to make in supporting the government organizations and agencies in Canada and across the global public sector."

