Government of Canada supports Xanadu to accelerate quantum computing research and education

Xanadu receives $3.75M CAD through the Regional Quantum Initiative to accelerate the development of quantum software for practical applications

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Xanadu ( xanadu.ai ), a world leader in photonic quantum computing, received a repayable contribution from the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), to help companies advance and commercialize their quantum products. This funding, through the Regional Quantum Initiative (RQI), will accelerate the development of PennyLane , Xanadu's open-source, cloud-based software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing.

"Southern Ontario is well-positioned for quantum breakthroughs because we are home to world-leading research centres and high-potential quantum companies, like the ones we are celebrating today. Businesses in this sector are creating incredible technologies and our government is providing support so they can bring them to market faster, advancing Canada's role as a world leader in quantum technologies," said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

"With today's announcement, our government is strengthening Canada's position in quantum technology and helping to boost economic growth and create good jobs for Canadians. Through these investments, we will continue to build this sector and support made-in-Canada technologies that will have a major impact on industries like computing, communications, security and health care," said Bryan May, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Small Business and to the Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

Viable applications of quantum computers are contingent upon achieving fault-tolerant quantum computation (FTQC). Great strides have been made in the field, and to continue the development of quantum computing technologies and ensure FTQC is achieved, the future quantum workforce must be well-trained.

Since 2016, Xanadu has been on a mission to make quantum computers useful and available to people everywhere. One key for that mission is accessibility to top-tier quantum education that will help build the future quantum workforce. To support this goal, Xanadu has worked with numerous universities across Canada and the world to create custom educational programs and has established a dedicated quantum community team that runs educational events, creates free educational materials, and engages directly with the community.

As a budget commitment in 2021, the Government of Canada launched its National Quantum Strategy in January 2023, which is underpinned by three pillars: research, talent, and commercialization. FedDev Ontario is one of the regional development agencies focused on supporting high-potential quantum projects and scaling promising Canadian companies.

Through RQI, Xanadu is receiving a repayable investment of $3.75 million to accelerate its core quantum software, PennyLane. This funding will create 22 new quantum jobs, further strengthening Canada's quantum workforce. The objectives of this project include advancing the operating infrastructure to provide a broader cloud offering, as well as increasing community support and creating more user engagement materials.

"We are thrilled to receive this FedDev Ontario support to advance our quantum technology, build a larger quantum community, and further strengthen Canada's position as a global quantum leader," said Christian Weedbrook, Xanadu Founder and CEO.

About Xanadu: Xanadu is a quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit www.xanadu.ai or follow Xanadu on X @XanaduAI . Contact: [email protected]

About PennyLane: PennyLane is an open-source software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing with the ability to run on all hardware. To find out more, visit the PennyLane website ( www.pennylane.ai ), or check out the PennyLane demos: a gallery of hands-on quantum computing content ( https://pennylane.ai/qml/demonstrations.html ).

About FedDev Ontario: For 14 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Xanadu