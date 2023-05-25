Government of Japan Expresses its Pledge of US$200 Million to GHIT Fund/UNDP Replenishment

News provided by

Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund

25 May, 2023, 00:00 ET

"GHIT 3.0," its third five-year plan announced.

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the G7 Hiroshima Summit 2023, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the Government of Japan's pledge to contribute US$200 million to the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund)/United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This pledge supports the GHIT Fund's third phase of operations, including investments in research and development (R&D) of drugs, vaccines and diagnostics, utilizing Japan's innovation and expertise to prevent and address infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which are highly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries.

In addition to the new contribution from the Government of Japan, support from industry for GHIT's replenishment has increased compared to previous replenishments. All founding industry partners* have committed, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Additionally, founding foundation partners Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome will continue to support GHIT. Over the next five years, the GHIT Fund will strive to secure additional support with a total replenishment goal of US$400 million to support operations and investments.

This replenishment supports the implementation of "GHIT 3.0," the institution's third five-year plan, as follows.

1) Galvanize Innovation:

  • In each stage of R&D, from discovery to clinical to regulatory approval phases, the GHIT Fund will continue to invest in product development to invigorate innovation in R&D by Japanese and global stakeholders. We will actively invest with prioritization of late-stage product development programs to pave the way for faster delivery of therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics to the people who need them the most.
  • We will promote the co-creation of products through exploration of innovative technology and promote global, cross-sectoral collaborations across academia, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and start-up companies, that span multiple disciplines such as pandemic preparedness and climate change.

2) Maximize Impact:

  • We will accelerate product development for tuberculosis, malaria and NTDs and optimize portfolio and resources to maximize investment impact. Specifically, we will explore various funding mechanisms to continue sustainable and efficient funding for R&D using limited resources (e.g., funding, personnel, etc.). In addition, we will further enhance institutional development, for example, through reinforcement of compliance and risk management and promotion of greater transparency of decision-making processes.

3) Catalyze Partnerships:

  • To deliver drugs, vaccines and diagnostics to the field more quickly, we will proactively collaborate with product development partners to help them develop robust launch strategies and establish strategic, product-focused partnerships to create an environment for effective access and delivery.
  • We will strengthen strategic partnerships to expand our institutional presence in low- and middle-income countries to ensure that the medical interventions we invest in meet the needs of the neglected patients.
  • We will leverage global networks, such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to ensure seamless connectivity, and provide end-to-end support between R&D and access and delivery.

Dr. Osamu Kunii, GHIT Fund CEO, states, "I would like to thank the Japanese government, our pharmaceutical industry partners, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome for their support. We will continue to work with our partners to address critical global health challenges by accelerating and optimizing innovative product development, notably by continuing to promote collaboration between Japanese and global research institutions."

To date, the GHIT Fund has invested a total of approximately 29.1 billion yen in 118 projects. Currently, 53 projects are ongoing, including 26 targeted and exploratory research projects, 15 non-clinical trials and 12 clinical trials. Demonstrating the GHIT Fund's strength of partnerships, 170 partners (59 domestic and 111 global groups) have participated in product development thus far, and the number of Japanese institutions and partnering global institutions has increased dramatically over the past 10 years (as of May 25, 2023).

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the GHIT Fund will continue to promote innovative R&D from Japan, fighting neglected infectious diseases through global partnerships, with the mission of reducing the burden of neglected infectious diseases that afflict more than one billion people in order to achieve a healthy world for all.

For details regarding the GHIT 3.0 Strategic Plan (FY2023-FY2027)", please click here. https://www.ghitfund.org/assets/othermedia/strategicplan/StrategicPlan_eng.pdf

* As of May 25, 2023, the GHIT Fund has also received expressions of support from FUJIFILM Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA and Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership fund (PPP) that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.
https://www.ghitfund.org/en

For more information, contact:
Katy Lenard at +1-301-280-5719 or [email protected]
Eriko Mugitani at +81-36441-2032 or [email protected]

SOURCE Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund

Also from this source

"Nagasaki Outcome Statement" to accelerate progress on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) for G7 Health Ministers

GHIT Fund Secures USD 24 Million Pledge From Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Over Three Years

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.