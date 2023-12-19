Government Open Data Management Platform Market to grow by USD 96.48 million from 2023 to 2028 | Process optimization and operational efficiency drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Government Open Data Management Platform Market by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the government open data management platform market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 96.48 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Government Open Data Management Platform Market 2024-2028

Process optimization and operational efficiency are notably driving market growth. Open data management platforms are essential for optimizing organizational processes and improving operational efficiency. They allow for the collection, management, organization, and storage of organizational data in a way that improves accessibility and usability. Open data management platforms can be used to streamline and optimize operations and automate business processes. For example, these platforms can automate data extraction processes, greatly reducing the need for human involvement and interaction. As technology advances and more complex data sets are generated, open data management platforms continue to evolve to address these changes.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

Data privacy concerns related to open data platforms are a key challenge restraining market growth. Open data platforms offer many benefits, but there are also valid concerns about privacy, security, and misuse of personal information. These concerns can create obstacles to the adoption and use of open data management platforms, which can negatively impact the growth of the government market for open data management (ODM) platforms. One significant concern is the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive information. Government ODM platforms involve the collection, storage, and sharing of vast amounts of data, including personally identifiable information.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

Driving Factors in Government Open Data Initiatives

Data Accessibility and Integration

Ensuring data accessibility across departments and agencies through a unified data platform .

across departments and agencies through a unified . Facilitating data sharing among stakeholders via an open data platform for increased interoperability .

among stakeholders via an for increased . Leveraging APIs to enable seamless data integration between various systems.

to enable seamless between various systems. Harnessing the power of cloud computing for scalable and accessible data storage and processing.

Data Governance and Security

Implementing robust data governance policies to maintain data security and compliance.

policies to maintain and compliance. Prioritizing data privacy measures to safeguard sensitive public sector data .

measures to safeguard sensitive . Enforcing metadata management strategies for effective data categorization and retrieval.

Data Quality and Standardization

Promoting data standardization to ensure consistency and accuracy in data formats.

to ensure consistency and accuracy in data formats. Emphasizing the significance of high data quality to enhance decision-making processes.

Enabling Data Analytics and Insights

Utilizing big data analytics to derive actionable insights for digital transformation .

analytics to derive actionable insights for . Empowering smart government initiatives through comprehensive data analytics.

Transparency and Collaboration

Upholding transparency by making government open data accessible to the public.

by making government accessible to the public. Fostering stakeholder collaboration through platforms encouraging civic tech innovation.

Building Robust Data Infrastructure

Investing in resilient data infrastructure to support evolving technological needs.

to support evolving technological needs. Aligning with emerging technologies to facilitate data management in a dynamic digital landscape.

These driving factors exemplify the comprehensive approach of governments toward leveraging data effectively in the realm of governance, focusing on accessibility, security, collaboration, and innovation.

The government open data management platform market has been segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Governments use a centralized system known as a government open data management platform to store, manage, and publish their open data initiatives. The platform serves as a repository for different types of data collected by government agencies that can be shared with the public and other stakeholders. These platforms frequently come with various tools such as data cleaning, quality assurance, metadata creation, and data visualization to streamline the process of managing open data.

will be significant during the forecast period. Governments use a centralized system known as a government open data management platform to store, manage, and publish their open data initiatives. The platform serves as a repository for different types of data collected by government agencies that can be shared with the public and other stakeholders. These platforms frequently come with various tools such as data cleaning, quality assurance, metadata creation, and data visualization to streamline the process of managing open data. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Government Open Data Management Platform Market: Facilitating Transparent, Efficient Governance

In an era driven by data-driven decision-making, governments worldwide are recognizing the significant role of open data in boosting transparency, innovation, and effective governance. The Government Open Data Management Platform market stands as a beacon, offering a transformative approach to data handling, accessibility, and governance policies.

Data Management and Governance

At the core of the Government Open Data Management Platform market lies robust data management and governance frameworks. These platforms ensure the meticulous organization, storage, and utilization of vast data repositories, thereby facilitating seamless data sharing, integration, and accessibility. Leveraging advanced data management techniques, these platforms prioritize data security, quality, and standardization, thereby fortifying data privacy and compliance with governance policies.

Enabling Data Accessibility and Integration

One of the primary objectives of Government Open Data Management Platforms is to enhance data accessibility. By utilizing APIs and cloud computing infrastructure, these platforms transcend traditional data silos, promoting interoperability and enabling stakeholders to effortlessly access and utilize data resources. This fosters stakeholder collaboration, civic tech innovation, and supports data infrastructure for streamlined digital transformation initiatives.

Empowering Decision-Making with Data Analytics

Government Open Data Management Platforms harness the potential of big data analytics, thereby empowering policymakers with actionable insights. These platforms facilitate data analytics, enabling governments to derive meaningful patterns, trends, and correlations, ultimately fostering smart government initiatives. The integration of metadata management ensures efficient data categorization, retrieval, and utilization for informed decision-making.

Upholding Data Privacy and Transparency

Central to these platforms is the assurance of data privacy and transparency. Rigorous data security measures are employed to safeguard sensitive information, aligning with stringent data privacy regulations. By adhering to governance policies, these platforms instill trust among citizens and stakeholders, thus fortifying transparency and accountability within the public sector.

The Future of Government Open Data Management Platforms

As governments continue their digital transformation journey, the Government Open Data Management Platform market is poised for evolution. Advancements in technology will further enhance data quality, promote smarter governance, and bolster the scope of open data initiatives. Embracing innovations in data infrastructure and stakeholder collaboration will be instrumental in shaping a future where open data becomes an invaluable asset in driving societal progress.

In conclusion, the Government Open Data Management Platform market catalyzes boosting transparent, efficient governance. By prioritizing data management, accessibility, security, and privacy, these platforms lay the foundation for a data-driven future, enabling governments to make informed decisions that positively impact society.

Key Companies in the Government Open Data Management Platform Market:

Alphabet Inc., CartoDB Inc., CivicActions, DATA.WORLD INC., Esri Global Inc., Junar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Opendatasoft, OpenGov Inc., Oracle Corp., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Viderum ltd trading

Related Reports:

The autonomous cars software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.04% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9.18 billion.

The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% between between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31.57 million.

Government Open Data Management Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 96.48 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., CartoDB Inc., CivicActions, DATA.WORLD INC., Esri Global Inc., Junar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Opendatasoft, OpenGov Inc., Oracle Corp., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Viderum ltd trading Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio