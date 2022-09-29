Government Policies to Increase Energy Efficiency and Tackle Climate Change to Proliferate Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2022-2028, reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Home Energy Management Systems, Building Energy Management Systems, And Industrial Management Systems); Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises); End-User (Automotive, Building Automation, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, And Others); Region/Country.



The sustainability & energy management software market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the sustainability & energy management software market. the sustainability & energy management software market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The market growth of the sustainability and energy management software market can be attributed to the increasing investments made by large organizations and governments across the globe for the advancements in technology for efficient use of the existing renewable and nonrenewable resources. Furthermore, the surge in environmental awareness and increase in concerns among organizations & individuals about global warming acts as the key driving forces of the global sustainability & energy management software market. Moreover, the growing carbon emissions globally are increasing at an alarming rate, for instance, global energy-related CO2 emissions remained at 31.5 Gt, which contributed to CO2 reaching its highest ever average annual concentration in the atmosphere of 412.5 parts per million in 2020 – around 50% higher than when the industrial revolution began. These factors are expected to drive the market for sustainability & energy management software market..

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the manufacturing and ICT industry and has transformed the way of working. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the sustainability & energy management software market as there has been an increase in the number of industries who adopted the search and rescue robots surveillance and mapping applications.

The global sustainability & energy management software market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into home energy management systems, building energy management systems, and industrial management systems. The industrial energy management systems are expected to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of sustainability & energy management software in industrial energy management systems can be attributed to the growing need for energy conversation for cost savings in the industries.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to achieve a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand of cloud services can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness of cloud services. As companies can eliminate unnecessary hardware or rigid on-premises assets and easily right-size computing resources according to their unique business requirements.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, building automation, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period. The growing demand for sustainability and energy management software in the manufacturing segment can be attributed to the growing volume of manufacturing that is needed to be done, to produce for the ever-growing global population, for instance, in the year manufacturing accounted for 76.6% of total U.S. environmental impact according to NIST's manufacturing cost guide.

Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada , Rest of North America )

(U.S., , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , France , Spain , U.K., Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , , , U.K., , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America held a prominent share of the global sustainability & energy management software market in 2020 and is expected to showcase a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of leading sustainability and energy management software providers and the integration of cloud and IoT with sustainability & energy management software market solutions. In addition, a surge in investments by key players as well as the government for developing advanced energy preservation technology and sustainability solutions fuels the growth of the market. In countries such as US and Canada, there are numerous government initiatives and investments.

The major players targeting the market include

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?

Which factors are influencing the sustainability & energy management software market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the sustainability & energy management software market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the sustainability & energy management software market?

What are the demanding global regions of the sustainability & energy management software market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market size 2028 USD 2.5 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation



SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.