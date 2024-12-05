Government Scientific Source Announces Fifth Warehouse Opening in Española, New Mexico

ESPAÑOLA, N.M., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Scientific Source, Inc., a leading distributor of laboratory products and equipment, is pleased to announce its expansion into Northern New Mexico with the opening of its fifth warehouse in Española, NM. The new facility will enable the company to serve its Northern New Mexico customers, including Los Alamos National Laboratory, with even greater support and efficiency.

The expansion reflects Government Scientific's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer service, reinforcing its position as a preferred supplier for scientific, medical, academic, and clinical research laboratories across the U.S. The Española location will enhance Government Scientific's logistical capabilities to its core customers by expanding its offerings, enabling storage opportunities, and reducing delivery times.

"This is a significant step in our efforts to support our customers and position Government Scientific for future growth in key regions," said Alfredo Garcia, Vice President of Logistics at Government Scientific. "By broadening our footprint in Española, we're able to improve supply chain responsiveness, support regional growth, and better meet the needs of our customers with next-day or same-day delivery, as well as inventory storage options. This new facility is a testament to our dedication to provide an efficient experience for those we serve."

The new warehouse will allow for enhanced customer and operational support, benefitting research, education, and health sectors that rely on Government Scientific for timely, reliable delivery of critical laboratory supplies. The expansion also supports Government Scientific's broader goals of environmental sustainability by minimizing the need for long-distance shipping and contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

The warehouse is located at 434 South Riverside Dr Espanola, NM 87532 and will be fully operational December 2024. Government Scientific currently operates warehouses in the Washington, D.C. metro area; Knoxville, TN; Livermore, CA, and Albuquerque, NM.

About Government Scientific Source

Government Scientific Source, Inc. (GovSci) is a leading distributor of scientific and laboratory products serving federal, state, and local governments, as well as academic and research institutions. Established in 1991, the company has consistently grown and expanded its product offerings, serving a wide range of scientific and research needs. GovSci is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable products and solutions to customers across the nation, partnering with industry leaders to support advancements in scientific research and development.

