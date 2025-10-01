Government Shutdown is Disservice to Small Business

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Small Business Association (NSBA) is disappointed that lawmakers failed to do the business of the American people and instead have opted for the political theatrics of a government shutdown. When the government shuts down, small businesses are left holding the bill, whether they do business with the federal government, rely on critical federal programs, or are part of the infrastructure supporting our national parks.

Below is a statement from NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.

"Manufacturing this magnitude of crisis simply to grandstand and win partisan points will accomplish only two things: weakening the U.S. economy and confidence in our elected officials. And while Members of Congress and their staff will continue to get paid, the millions of small businesses who rely on the federal government will not.

"Millions of small-business federal contractors and subcontractors that will be impacted by contract delays, stoppages and cancellations—regardless of what services or products they already have provided—which WILL affect every business in their supply chain, their employees and their families.

"Federal programs such as those under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), particularly their lending programs, will experience long delays due to the absence of staff and inevitable backlog of approvals.

"Every small business will feel this shutdown, not only those that directly engage with the federal government; local businesses supporting tourism associated with national parks will experience massive reductions in anticipated revenue; small-business vendors will be subject to tightening spending from larger companies, and on and on.

"Government shutdowns are costly, damaging and wholly avoidable. This is irresponsible and we deserve better."

