Government Spending Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023
Feb 04, 2020, 14:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Government Spending Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023
Summary
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04688680/?utm_source=PRN
Global Government Spending industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global government spending sector. Includes sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of sector growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
- The government spending sector is the total amount of public sector expenditure at any sort of level, including central government, local government etc. It is split into the following segments: defense, education, social protection, healthcare, and other.
- The defense segment includes all military and civil defense spending, foreign military aid, research and development, and other defense related expenditure.
- The education segment includes all spending on pre-primary, primary, secondary, and tertiary education, as well as education not definable by level, subsidiary services, research and development, and other education related expenditure.
- The social protection segment includes all spending on sickness and disability, old age, survivors, family and children, unemployment, housing, social exclusion, research and development, and other social protection expenditure.
- The health segments includes all spending on medical products, appliances, and equipment, as well as outpatient, hospital, and public health services, research and development, and other health expenditure.
- The other segment includes spending on general public services, public order and safety, economic affairs, environmental protection, housing and community amenities, and recreation, culture and religion, and other government expenditure.
- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.
- The global government spending sector had total revenues of $30,190.2bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2014 and 2018.
- The social protection segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $9,443.9bn, equivalent to 31.3% of the sector's overall value.
- Europe is the largest sector globally, accounting for 36.2% of the region's total value in 2018, therefore its performance weighs heavily on the sector's global performance. The Asia-Pacific and US sectors accounted for 28.6% and 25.1%, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global government spending sector
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global government spending sector
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key government spending sector players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global government spending sector with five year forecasts
Reasons to buy
- What was the size of the global government spending sector by value in 2018?
- What will be the size of the global government spending sector in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global government spending sector?
- How has the sector performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global government spending sector?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04688680/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article