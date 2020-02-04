NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Government Spending Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04688680/?utm_source=PRN



Global Government Spending industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global government spending sector. Includes sector size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of sector growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The government spending sector is the total amount of public sector expenditure at any sort of level, including central government, local government etc. It is split into the following segments: defense, education, social protection, healthcare, and other.

- The defense segment includes all military and civil defense spending, foreign military aid, research and development, and other defense related expenditure.

- The education segment includes all spending on pre-primary, primary, secondary, and tertiary education, as well as education not definable by level, subsidiary services, research and development, and other education related expenditure.

- The social protection segment includes all spending on sickness and disability, old age, survivors, family and children, unemployment, housing, social exclusion, research and development, and other social protection expenditure.

- The health segments includes all spending on medical products, appliances, and equipment, as well as outpatient, hospital, and public health services, research and development, and other health expenditure.

- The other segment includes spending on general public services, public order and safety, economic affairs, environmental protection, housing and community amenities, and recreation, culture and religion, and other government expenditure.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global government spending sector had total revenues of $30,190.2bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2014 and 2018.

- The social protection segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $9,443.9bn, equivalent to 31.3% of the sector's overall value.

- Europe is the largest sector globally, accounting for 36.2% of the region's total value in 2018, therefore its performance weighs heavily on the sector's global performance. The Asia-Pacific and US sectors accounted for 28.6% and 25.1%, respectively.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global government spending sector

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global government spending sector

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key government spending sector players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global government spending sector with five year forecasts



Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global government spending sector by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global government spending sector in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global government spending sector?

- How has the sector performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global government spending sector?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04688680/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

