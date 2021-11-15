Government Support Encourages the Growth of Online Gambling Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of states which are launching online betting businesses continues to grow. A rapidly improving legal infrastructure and public opinion have helped pave the way for more welcoming regulations. For example, the sports betting industry quietly began in Florida on Monday with the launch of Hard Rock Sportsbook, an app run by the Seminole Tribe. The Seminole Tribe has the exclusive rights to every bet made on every game, everywhere in Florida after an agreement with Governor Ron DeSantis that was approved by the state legislature and the federal government. "We can spend it to improve education. We can spend it to improve roads, fix healthcare. We can spend it to cut taxes. This is USD 500 Million, largely for the activity that was going on in these Seminole reservations that we can use to improve Florida," said State Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Brevard County who championed the compact. "I think to get USD 500 Million, most of which will be paid on activities that were already taking place, I think is a pretty good deal for the state." FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN), Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY)

The shift to a more favorable attitude towards online gambling services is visible across the board. According to data published AGC, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) Americans say that gaming provides a positive benefit to the U.S. economy and 63% agree that the industry provides high-quality jobs. Moving forward, as the legal infrastructure continues to become friendlier towards online gambling and sports betting in particular, the trend of partnerships with various leagues and teams across the country is expected to accelerate. "When legislatures return in earnest, we firmly believe the number of states ready to consider accelerating mobile sports betting and online gaming legislation to drive tax revenue will expand substantially," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, according to ESPN.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQX: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) just announced breaking news that, "FansUnite CEO Scott Burton has been named to the Board of the Canadian Gaming Association ("CGA").

The Canadian Gaming Association is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, esports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology.

The CGA aims to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry by promoting the economic value of gaming in Canada, using research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry expand, and creating opportunities for productive dialogue among stakeholders.

'It's a real privilege to be able to serve on the Board of the Canadian Gaming Association,' said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. 'To have the opportunity to help shape the future of Canadian gaming is an honor. I look forward to working with the CGA to ensure the best experience for sports betting and iGaming operators and consumers.'

'The CGA is pleased to welcome Scott Burton to the association's Board of Directors,' said Paul Burns, President & CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. 'He joins us at an exciting time, as the gaming industry is on the verge of massive growth throughout Canada. Scott is a true industry leader, whose insight and experience will complement our current board as the CGA executes its member and industry-driven strategy in this rapidly evolving marketplace.'

In his role as FansUnite's CEO, Burton oversees overall business vision and framework, global operations, corporate strategy and development. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Askott Entertainment prior to its 2020 merger with FansUnite, and has experience securing and overseeing multiple gaming licenses in several licensing jurisdictions (e.g. United Kingdom, Malta, Isle of Man).

Burton is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of operational experience and is considered a pioneer in the esports betting industry."

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and FanDuel Group announced earlier this year plans to launch Stardust-branded online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, marking the iconic gaming brand's return to real-money gaming. Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever. We are excited to work with our partners at FanDuel to launch our first real-money online casinos and are confident this legendary brand will give us a significant advantage in connecting with players looking for a distinctive online gaming experience."

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) reported last month that its Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available for download and sign-up by eligible sports fans in Louisiana. In celebration of its longstanding presence in Louisiana, and in advance of the launch of mobile sports betting in the state, Caesars is excited to offer local sports fans an early chance to download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, deposit funds, and explore a deep array of pre-match and live markets and odds – including for every local team. "Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region are a special part of the Caesars family. We couldn't be more excited to build on our longstanding commitments in the state with the launch of legal sports betting," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "We know how passionate Bayou State sports fans are about their teams and we're confident our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app and the exciting offers we have for launch can offer them a sports experience that can't be matched."

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) announced earlier in September plans to open a new historical racing machine ("HRM") entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, in Louisville, Kentucky. The 43,000-square-foot entertainment venue will be located at 140 South 4th Street, at the corner of South 4th and West Market, diagonal to the Kentucky International Convention Center. "CDI is committed to investing in the city of Louisville and today we are particularly excited to announce this new downtown entertainment venue," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. "Our HRM expansion will be a win for the entire community in the Louisville area and will create $10 to $12 million per year in additional purse money for Churchill Downs Racetrack. It is important that Louisville is a city that is thriving — a great place to live, work and visit and we are committed to helping create economic vibrancy for every area of our community. The West End Opportunity Partnership and our collaboration with OneWest can help us responsibly and sustainably achieve that vision."

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) and Sportradar announced earlier this summer a five-year sports betting partnership. Under the terms of the deal, Sportradar will provide Bally's Interactive with access to its complete pre-match betting services, live betting services, and content solutions portfolio. Bally's Interactive will incorporate that data portfolio as part of its ambitious expansion plans to become a leader in the North American sports betting markets. "Sportradar is proud to be working with Bally's Interactive," said Neale Deeley, Managing Director, US Betting, Sportradar. "Given their vision and commitment to innovation, we are confident that Bally's Interactive will continue to expand and deliver an engaging, dynamic sports betting experience to their customers."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For fansunite entertainment inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com