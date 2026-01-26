Government-to-Partner Pipeline Powers Partner Hiring To 5-Year High, Firm Prospects Report Finds

Analysis of AmLaw 200 firms examines 2025 lateral hiring patterns by attorney level, practice area, geographic location, and talent source

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firm Prospects , the legal industry's system of record for talent and market intelligence, published the 2025 AmLaw 200 Lateral Hiring Report . Drawing on data from Firm Prospects' proprietary database, the analysis of 2025 lateral hiring trends across AmLaw 200 firms reveals that a total of 13,214 attorneys were hired, with litigation emerging as the dominant practice area across all levels. Partner hiring reached a five-year high of 3,009 hires, a 10% increase from 2024, boosted by increased lateral movement from federal agencies and regulatory bodies into private practice.

"The record partner hiring over the past 12 months shows firms remain committed to strategic growth through acquiring experienced talent, a trend likely to continue as competition for rainmakers intensifies," said Adam Braveman, CEO of Firm Prospects. "In 2026, firms that strategically invest in emerging practice areas — AI and technology, international trade, energy transition, and data privacy — while maintaining core litigation and transactional capabilities will be best positioned to compete for top talent in an evolving market. Advancements in AI and legal technology capabilities will only increase the need for senior, experienced talent."

The annual report examines hiring patterns by attorney level (partner, counsel, and associate), practice area, geographic location, and talent source. Findings from the 2025 AmLaw 200 Lateral Hiring Report include:

Partner hiring outpaced other experience levels. Litigation led partner hiring at 26%, followed by corporate (16%), reflecting renewed confidence in deal-driven practices. Intellectual property saw the third-highest partner hiring(8%). Kirkland & Ellis dominated with 116 partner hires, more than 25% ahead of second-place Lewis Brisbois (92).

"This year's report shows a clear shift toward lateral partner recruitment as firms seek to strengthen their practice depth and expand client relationships," said Adam Oliver, President of Firm Prospects. "The rise in senior hires could be a response to decreased hires of junior and entry-level employees as firms recognize the capability of AI to handle many associate-level tasks. Hiring experienced partners with established books of business will always be a reliable strategy to drive revenue."

The 2025 AmLaw 200 Lateral Hiring Report is available today.

Methodology

The findings in this report are based on Firm Prospects' proprietary database, which tracks, among other things, attorney lateral moves across the legal industry from publicly available sources. The dataset includes non-entry-level hires made by AmLaw 200 firms in 2025.

About Firm Prospects

Firm Prospects is the legal industry's system of record for talent and market intelligence. Built by former attorneys from leading global law firms, Firm Prospects combines AI-driven analytics with expert human review to deliver the accurate, actionable insights organizations need to stay competitive in a dynamic legal landscape.

