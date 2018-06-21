GovernmentCIO Hires New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Growth Officer

Hughes most recently served three years as executive vice president and CFO at Schafer Corporation building the business, until it was acquired by Belcan in 2017. Prior to Schafer, Hughes held various roles at SRA International, Inc. During his 28-years there, revenues grew from less than $1 million to $1.5 billion. Hughes joined SRA as a systems analyst and spent 15 years at the company before he was promoted to CFO in 1999. He took the company public in 2002. Hughes served as executive vice president of Operations & CFO until 2009. During his tenure the company completed eight accretive acquisitions generating $400 million of revenue.

Gallagher, former president at AOC Key Solutions, has more than 30 years of business strategy, development and market experience in the federal sector. She has held leadership and senior executive management positions with both large system integrators and small companies, such as EDS/HP (DXC), DynCorp (CRSA), Titan (L3), LEADS Corporation, Satyam Computer Services Limited and Systems Made Simple.

In these positions, Gallagher created corporate strategic plans and concepts of operations, built business development organizations, managed pipelines, identified and selected teaming ventures for competitive procurement opportunities, and won new business. She also has extensive GWAC/IDIQ strategic and tactical experience.

"Steve's operational experience and financial expertise, along with Gina's business strategy and market experience in the federal space, will help us deliver value to our customers as we continue our rapid growth. Steve and Gina will both play a key role in our efforts to transform government IT," Moran said.

GovernmentCIO is a leader in the federal information technology community, distinguished for its far-reaching expertise and thought leadership in IT best practices, service areas, and training techniques. The business operates in four vertical markets: data analytics, cyber security, digital services and transformation. GovernmentCIO Media is the leading publication for government's tech-minded executives.

