GovernmentCIO Names Jason Windsor Chief Health Information Officer

Windsor brings to GovernmentCIO career experience within the Defense Department, Veterans Affairs and other government agencies. With nearly 27 years of military service, Windsor was a nurse specialist in the U.S. Army. He served as presidential nurse with the White House Medical Unit, providing 24-hour medical support to the president, vice president, their families and support staff during the George W. Bush administration. He has deployed to Afghanistan as a Trauma Coordinator and has been to Iraq and Kuwait as well.

Windsor joins GovernmentCIO after retiring as an Army colonel from the Defense Health Agency, where since 2017, he was the program manager responsible for overseeing the Military Health System's primary electronic health record applications worldwide. Further information technology and program management experience includes serving as chief medical information officer for both the Northern Region and the Pacific Region Medical Commands.

Previous leadership positions include serving as commander of U.S. Army Public Health Command at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he provided public health leadership, evidence-based preventive medicine programs and veterinary services for the largest district ⁠— 32 Defense Department installations across six southeast states, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, supporting and mobilizing more than 450 personnel. He also served as assistant executive officer to the surgeon general and U.S. Army Medical Command, a $13 billion health care system.

In addition to his appointment with the White House Medical Unit, other health care administration experiences include having served as deputy commander and chief of clinical operations for the Army's 31st Combat Support Hospital at Fort Bliss, Texas. Windsor also served as executive officer for the Army Nurse Corps and was responsible for operational and fiscal management of the Corps' Office of the Chief in addition to actions involving recruitment, retention, education and clinical practice for over 3,500 active component nurse officers.

Hailing from Columbia, Missouri, Windsor holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Central Missouri State University. He also has master's degrees in health care administration, informatics and nursing. He is a registered nurse, a certified emergency nurse and informatics nurse specialist, and holds other certifications in health care information and management systems as well as project management.

