GovernmentCIO Names New Vice President of Growth for Veterans, Defense Health

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Stone has joined GovernmentCIO as its new Vice President of Growth for Veterans and Defense Health.

Stone started her career as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy where she worked in the prevention and treatment of disease and injury to Naval personnel, Marines and their families.

In her most recent role, she served as Senior Manager for Veterans and Defense Health Strategy at Accenture, responsible for developing strategies in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency. She created partnerships to develop technology solutions focused on delivering improved health care outcomes of Veterans, service members and their families. She also held roles previously at Gartner, Ricoh, IBM Watson Health and Defense Health Agency.

Stone earned a master's degree in public health from Columbia University and master's degrees of business administration and management from University of Maryland University College, where she also earned a bachelor's degree in psychology.

