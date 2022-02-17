Governments Embracing Regulated Crypto Exchanges With Open Arms

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital currency and decentralized finance (DeFi) industry and the companies within it may have been stonewalled by regulators in the past, but the tides are slowly turning. Russia and Hong Kong are the latest governments to propose plans to license crypto exchanges, signaling a major shift happening within the financial sector as digital currencies become a more significant factor in the global investment landscape. Changing regulations bode well for companies like INX Digital Company (NEO:INXD), Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) (OTCPK:BRPHF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (CSE:VYGR) (OTCQX:VYGVF), and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), which are launching products with regulatory approval and stringent guidelines in mind in order to avoid regulatory obstacles.

Newly listed blockchain-based platform owner INX Digital Company (NEO:INXD) is continuing to work towards its vision to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain.

Last July, INX made history by listing the world's first SEC-Registered digital security following the successful INX Token IPO in April, which raised gross proceeds of $83.6 million from over 7,2500 retail and institutional investors. The company subsequently announced the purchase of a FINRA and SEC registered broker/dealer and ATS now called INX Securities and reduced its trading fees on the ATS significantly, from 2.5% down to only 0.2% for all digital securities.

"This listing of our proprietary digital security, blockchain trading, makes history. Blockchain securities are the future, and INX is leading the way," said Shy Datika, co-founder and CEO of INX. "In my opinion, securities trading fees digital values have been at ridiculously high levels in this space. For digital values to gain true acceptance, they need to be accessible to everyone, at low fees."

Since then, INX has opened its cryptocurrency trading platform to the public, finalized its acquisition of Openfinance Securities (now called INX Securities) and acquired interdealer broker ILS Brokers, which has $5 billion monthly volume. The company is also entering the booming non-fungible token (NFT) market through a partnership with Entoro Capital LLC, a leading investment bank for investments and alternative assets to list NFTs offered as securities on the INX Securities ATS. For more information on INX Digital Company (NEO:INXD), please visit this link.

A Burgeoning Space for Digital Securities and Tokens

Digital currency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) announced that it will be publishing its Q4 and full year 2021 results on February 24. In its Q3 results, the company reported a trading volume of $327 billion and a net revenue of $1.23 billion with an adjusted EBITDA of $618 million.

US-based digital currency platform Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF) is expanding on its partnership with crypto tax software provider CoinLedger to facilitate capital gains, losses and income tax reporting for its users. On February 2, CoinLedger announced that Voyager has made a strategic investment in the company, reinforcing the pair's shared vision. Now Voyager will be able to use the CoinLedger platform for the upcoming 2021 tax year to import their digital currency transactions and get capital gains, losses, and income reports.

Technology-driven financial services and investment management company Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) (OTC:BRPHF) announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $2.3 billion as of January 31, 2022. Galaxy Digital also recently announced the launch of its Sustainability Program and Strategy, underscoring its commitment to responsible environmental practices, a robust corporate governance strategy as well as an equitable, inclusive environment for employees.

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTC:DEFTF), which is fully supporting a more regulatory environment for digital asset investments, announced last week that its wholly owned subsidiary Valour has applied for a Swiss CQF membership through its Switzerland-based entity DeFi Europe AG. The VQF membership is awarded by the Financial Services Standards Association, a self-regulatory association for Switzerland's financial industry.

Meanwhile, INX Digital Company has continued to solidify its position in the digital asset market and following its public listing, the company is looking to further accelerate its growth and expand into new jurisdictions.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of INX Digital Company

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com