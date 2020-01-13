Governor Abbott appoints Temple Economic Development Corporation president to Economic Incentive Oversight Board

"It is a tremendous honor to be appointed by Governor Abbott to the Economic Incentive Oversight Board," said Adrian Cannady, President & CEO of Temple EDC. "I am eager to work alongside my colleagues to evaluate policies and tools to advance the Texas economy and make us more competitive as a state."

The terms of the appointment expire at the pleasure of Governor Abbott. The Legislature established the nine-person board in 2015 to oversee economic incentive programs, with members to be appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker and comptroller.

About Adrian Cannady

Adrian Cannady of Temple, Texas is President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. He is a member and director of the Texas Economic Development Council and a member of the International Economic Development Council. Additionally, he is a member and former chairman of Team Texas. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army. Cannady received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences and a Master of Science in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston – Victoria and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.

About Temple EDC

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple.

About Temple, Texas

Temple is Central Texas' burgeoning community where location, infrastructure and workforce converge in one of Texas' most cost-competitive markets. Temple provides unparalleled access via I-35, combined with a highly competitive cost of living and doing business.

For companies looking to leave behind the higher costs and congestion of metros, Temple offers more "bang for your buck" from housing to operating costs and the ability to make an impact in a community on the cusp of significant growth. Home to 1,600 acres of shovel-ready land prime for development, Temple is a launchpad for companies at the crossroads of I-35 and the planned I-14, slated to run from El Paso to Georgia. Served by both Union Pacific (UP) and Burlington North Santa Fe (BNSF), Temple offers robust freight distribution infrastructure, and easy access to Austin Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Corporate trailblazers who choose Temple will find themselves in good company. McLane Company, Baylor Scott & White Health, Wilsonart International, McLane Group, Reynolds Consumer Products, PDI and Artco-Bell Corporation are just a few of the many industry leaders that have already established headquarters and major operations in Temple.

For more information, visit TempleEDC.com.

