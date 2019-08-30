Governor Appoints UPMC Health Plan Leader to Insurance Exchange Authority

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Tom Wolf has appointed Sheryl Kashuba, chief legal officer and senior vice president of regulatory affairs, health policy, and government relations at UPMC Health Plan, to the new Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority.

The Authority will work with Commissioner Jessica Altman and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to help establish the state's new state-based health insurance exchange in 2021, as set forth in recently enacted legislation.

"I am honored to be part of the team that will work hand-in-hand with Commissioner Altman and the entire administration to develop and implement a vibrant, consumer-friendly health insurance exchange," said Kashuba. "UPMC Health Plan strongly supported Commissioner Altman's and Rep. Cutler's leadership in securing passage of the authorizing legislation. Our participation on the authority is an extension of our commitment to innovating ways to help Pennsylvanians access affordable, high-quality health insurance coverage."

Kashuba brings significant expertise on health insurance and the Affordable Care Act, as she provides legal and policy leadership to UPMC Health Plan when it created its products for the Individual Exchange. In her current role, she oversees all legal matters, policy, regulatory and government affairs for UPMC Insurance Services Division.

"I am honored that UPMC Health Plan has been given a seat at the table for this important endeavor, and especially pleased that it is Sheryl Kashuba," said Diane Holder, president and CEO of UPMC Health Plan. "Sheryl's strong policy depth and practical, direct compliance and product development experience will be assets to the Authority and, ultimately, Pennsylvania consumers."

More than 95% of individuals in western Pennsylvania and 135,000 Pennsylvanians statewide who have purchased coverage on the exchange have chosen UPMC Health Plan, which provides access to some of the lowest cost and highest quality coverage in the U.S.

About the UPMC Insurance Services Division

The UPMC Insurance Services Division is owned and operated by UPMC, a world-renowned health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh, Pa. The UPMC Insurance Services Division – which includes UPMC Health Plan, WorkPartners, UPMC for Life, UPMC for You, UPMC for Kids, and Community Care Behavioral Health — offers a full range of group health insurance, Medicare, Special Needs, CHIP, Medical Assistance, behavioral health, employee assistance and workers' compensation products and services to 3.5 million members. For more information, visit www.upmchealthplan.com.

