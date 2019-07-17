Governor Cuomo Approved Legislation which Requires Unregulated Children's Camps to Disclose to Parents That They are Not Subject to Department of Health Regulation and Oversight

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With camp season in full swing, The New York State Camp Directors Association and the American Camp Association, New York and New Jersey applauds approval of legislation requiring unregulated camps to disclose status to families. The new law becomes effective October 14, 2019.

The New York State Camp Directors Association (NYSCDA) members' children's camps are all tightly regulated and inspected by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). Regulations include requirements to check the state sex offender registry prior to hiring staff, maintain minimum staff-to-child ratios, hire appropriate medical personnel, have activity-specific safety plans, bat mitigation plans, injury and illness (including measles) management plans and report injuries and illnesses to the NYSDOH. In comparison, non-regulated children's camps are not required to obtain a NYSDOH permit, are not state inspected and are not required to follow the same health and safety protocols that regulated camps must meet.

The new law will require unregulated children's camps to notify parents of their unregulated status on enrollment or application forms, as well as disclose this information on their websites.

"We thank and congratulate Senator David Carlucci and Assemblymember Tom Abinanti for their dedication and hard work in pushing this pro-consumer and pro-child bill through the legislature this session. Parents have the right to know which children's camps are regulated and which are not. This is a vital piece of information for families as they make summer plans and we are thrilled that the state legislature and Governor Cuomo recognized the bill's importance," said Alicia Skovera, NYSCDA President.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK STATE CAMP DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION The New York State Camp Directors Association (NYSCDA) represents the children's camp industry in New York State by monitoring and responding to all legislation and regulation that might impact children's camps. There are over 250 members who partner with The American Camp Association New York and New Jersey (ACA, NY and NJ), The Rockland/Westchester Day Camp Association and The Long Island Day Camps and Private Schools Association to notify camps of changes in laws and regulations and to network with other NY Camp Directors on all aspects of operating a camp in New York. For more information on NYSCDA, visit www.nyscda.org

