Governor Dunleavy Proclaims "Alaska School Choice Week" Third Year in Row; Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has officially recognized the last week of January as Alaska School Choice Week. Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation recognizes that all Alaska families deserve access to the highest-quality education, and that educational variety enhances the vibrancy of Alaska communities.

Around the nation this year, more than 20 other governors have proclaimed School Choice Week in their states so far, and hundreds of city, county, and town leaders have proclaimed the Week in their jurisdictions.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 66 virtual or socially-distanced activities across Alaska, ranging from virtual open houses to at-home family activities. All of the Week's activities aim to celebrate schools and educators who make a positive difference, and spark conversations about increasing learning opportunities for all children.

More than 33,000 safe celebrations have been independently planned for the Week nationwide. Schools of all types – traditional public schools, public magnet schools, public charter schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschools – are participating.

"This week is a time to be grateful for the parents, educators, and community leaders that inspire kids to happiness and dare them to be great," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Alaskans the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alaska .

