Governor Gavin Newsom and Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Show Bipartisan Support to KEEP THE LAW Protecting Neighborhoods from Toxic Drilling

"Big Oil is at it again – this time trying to undermine a landmark public health law I signed that would protect California neighborhoods from the effects of toxic drilling near places where people and their families live and play. I will continue to stand with front-line communities to make the oil industry play by the rules. Make no mistake, in November, we will KEEP THE LAW that finally forces Oil Companies to put our health before their greed," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Nearly 30,000 oil and gas wells in California sit within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, hospitals and other public areas, exposing nearly 3 million people, disproportionately communities of color, to emissions that can cause birth defects, respiratory illnesses and cancer. An independent scientific advisory panel in 2021 advised California officials that a 3,200-foot setback between oil wells and sensitive receptors is the minimum distance to protect public health.

"No matter the cost, Big Oil is trying to overturn California law and keep their toxic oil drilling next to California schools, hospitals, and neighborhoods - regardless of the cost of their pollution to public health," said Martha Dina Argüello, Executive Director of Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR-LA). "We won't let them continue their deception because we know first-hand the devastating impacts of oil drilling next-door to where people live, particularly for the elderly, people of child bearing age and children. That's why we're keeping all options on the table to get the truth out about protecting Californians from Big Oil's greed and underhanded multi-million dollar campaign of toxic deception."

"Voters know that Big Oil is trying to overturn a historic public safety law that would protect our communities from toxic drilling, and they will overwhelmingly vote to KEEP THE LAW," said Darryl Molina Sarmiento, Executive Director of Communities for a Better Environment, a co-founding coalition member of Standing Together Against Neighborhood Drilling L.A. and the Campaign for a Safe and Healthy California. "Our broad and diverse coalition, including youth and working families living next to neighborhood oil drilling, will work every day until the election to ensure that voters have the information they need to protect the health and safety of our communities and keep the law that establishes a 3,200 foot buffer zone from homes, schools and hospitals in place."

"KEEP THE LAW" Campaign endorsers include public health groups, community and faith organizations, and environmental justice leaders from across California, working to hold oil companies accountable for creating a public health crisis, especially for communities of color.

For more information about our campaign, please visit our website at: www.CAvsBigOil.com

