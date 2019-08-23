Governor Gavin Newsom to Headline Visionaries Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver a keynote address to the artists, activists, and social innovators gathering in Sacramento September 19-22 for The Visionaries Summit.

Governor Newsom is widely recognized for his willingness to innovate, repeatedly developing, advocating, and implementing groundbreaking solutions to some of the most challenging issues of our time. Serving as Mayor of San Francisco and Lieutenant Governor before taking his current office, Newsom's record of bold, morally-sound policies on topics including same-sex marriage, gun safety, drug law reform, the death penalty, universal health care, access to preschool, technology, criminal justice reform, and the minimum wage have earned him a reputation as an effective, visionary leader.

In addition to Governor Newsom, speakers and presenters at this year's Visionaries Summit include Gopi Kallayil, Brand Marketing Evangelist for Google; Nina Simons, Co-Founder and Chief Relationship Strategist of Bioneers; celebrated physician and humorist Patch Adams; spiritual mentor and author Sister Jenna; musicians and activists Climbing PoeTree; Teiahsha Bankhead, Executive Director of Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth (RJOY); and Stephen Dinan, author and founder of The Shift Network.

The Visionaries Summit showcases the state of California as a global leader in social innovation, gathering catalytic innovators in fields including arts and entertainment, climate science, politics, spirituality, and business to explore and articulate bold new solutions to the most pressing issues of our time. The Visionaries Summit is itself an innovative and replicable model, with other states and nations set to host their own grassroots Visionaries Summits starting in 2020.

The Visionaries Summit is produced by The Shift Network, a California-based company offering transformative learning experiences in service of personal and collective evolution. Founded over a decade ago by acclaimed author and speaker Stephen Dinan, The Shift Network has touched the lives of 1.8 million participants worldwide through their online courses, events and media offerings.

