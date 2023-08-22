Governor Green: Visitors Should Avoid West Maui For Now, Travelers Welcome Elsewhere On Maui and Other Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during his remarks alongside President Joe Biden and Hawai'i's congressional delegation from the impacted area of Lahaina, Hawai'i Governor Josh Green continued to emphasize the need to avoid West Maui at this time, as well as the importance of travel to the rest of Maui and the other Hawaiian Islands and the economic impact it has on the well-being of Maui and its recovery.

In alignment with Governor Green, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority urges visitors to refrain from going to West Maui (including Lahaina, Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, and Kapalua) as a means of respect to the people and places that have been lost in Lahaina during this devastating tragedy. The impacted area of Lahaina remains off limits to the public as the search and recovery efforts continue.

"No one can travel to West Maui right now. We will share when that is possible again. Only returning residents and authorized emergency relief workers should come here now. But all of the other areas of Maui… and the rest of Hawai'i are safe," Governor Green said. "When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now."

Governor Green's sixth emergency proclamation, issued on August 19 remains in place, with all nonessential travel to West Maui being strongly discouraged for the duration of the proclamation (through October 17, 2023).

We encourage travelers to continue visiting other areas of Maui (including Kahului, Wailuku, Kīhei, Wailea, Mākena, Pāʻia and Hāna), as well as the other Hawaiian Islands of Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

For the latest Maui emergency management and recovery information, and how you can kōkua (help) the people of Maui, visit mauistrong.hawaii.gov .

