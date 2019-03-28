Governor Gretchen Whitmer To Keynote The Michigan Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Economic Forum

DETROIT, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, will keynote the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 15th Annual Economic Forum. Sponsored by DTE Energy, the popular public policy forum will be held at the Detroit Athletic Club on Thursday, March 28, 2019, beginning at 8:00 am.

Governor Whitmer joins previous MHCC Economic Forum speakers, former Governors Rick Snyder and Jennifer Granholm, as well as Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson as the featured speaker for the well-attended forum. The MHCC Economic Forum is held annually to expose Hispanic business professionals and thought leaders to public policy issues that are relevant to the Hispanic community in Michigan.

"The Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (MHCC) is pleased that Governor Whitmer is reaching out to the Hispanic Business community to support her Administration's priorities," said Jesse Venegas, the newly-elected Chairman of the MHCC Board of Directors. "Upgrading and repairing Michigan roads and bridges, as well as improving the delivery of clean water and quality education are aligned with the interests of the Hispanic business community in Michigan," he added.

For more information, please visit http://mhcc.org.

About the MHCC: The Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce promotes economic advancement, growth and sustainability for its members by enabling access to business opportunities and developmental resources through strategic initiatives.

The Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is the premier gateway to the state's Hispanic businesses and Latino consumers. MHCC serves as an advocate for jobs and economic development by promoting participation in supplier diversity development programs and international trade with Mexico and other Latin American countries. Because MHCC maintains a unique status as home to automotive and other suppliers representing an array of industries with an international footprint, it offers a mix of programs and targeted business services, all aimed at growing member businesses.

In 2019 MHCC is celebrating its 30th year of success in growing Hispanic Business Enterprises."

SOURCE Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

