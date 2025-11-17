Governor Hochul Signs First-in-Nation Bill requiring top 9 allergen labelling on food that is pre-packaged on-site for sale and a Bill to Expand the Definition of Epinephrine

New Yorkers Managing Life-Threatening Allergies are Safer as a Result.

BROCKPORT, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Advocates New York thanks Governor Kathy Hochul for signing into law two very important bills. A6558, requires top 9 allergen labelling on food that is pre-packaged on-site for sale. A05392 is a law that expands the definition of epinephrine auto injectors to include new delivery devices and products that are either already on the market or anticipated to be on the market in the future. The 2 million New Yorkers managing life threatening allergies are safer because of the Governor's leadership.

Allergy Advocates from across New York State gathered in Albany in May, 2025

A6558 , the Allergen Labelling law, the first in the nation requires top 9 allergen labelling on food that is pre-packaged on-site for sale. The idea was proposed 2 years ago by Jared Saiontz who worked with Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Jen Lunsford for sponsorship. We are grateful to advocates from across the state and country for supporting this law adding another layer of safety for the food allergy community. We encourage those in other states to follow the leadership of Governor Hochul, Senator Harckham and AM Lunsford and enact similar legislation.

"Thank you Senator Harckham and Assembly Member Lunsford for meeting with me and hearing why allergen labeling is so important. Because of your sponsorship of the allergen labeling bill, New York now requires the top nine allergens to be listed on foods prepackaged on-site — a huge step forward for me and for over 2 million New Yorkers livingwith food allergies." – Jared Saointz (Age 18), Westchester County

"It's amazing to see our voices turn into a real change. Together we just created a safer place to live. Advocacy truly works when we stand up with each other." – Nurah Shabazz, Age 12, Monroe County

"We are so grateful to Senator Harckham and Assembly Member Lunsford for getting this law passed. This will help prevent needless tragedies by making purchasing food safer for the many New Yorkers living with life-threatening food allergies." – Jill Mindlin, NYS Advocate, Nassau County

A05392 , the Expanded Definition of Epinephrine law, simply replaces all existing references to epinephrine auto injectors in New York State code to include new epinephrine delivery devices and products currently on the market (i.e. Neffy) and anticipated new products (i.e. Anaphylm, among others). Sponsored by Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal and Senator Andrew Gounardes, Expanded Definition of Epinephrine as law now enables all emergency anaphylaxis training programs approved by the state to include Neffy and other products. It also enables entities of all types and schools to train, stock, and administer these new epinephrine products and devices.

"Having worked with Senator Gounardes for years, I've seen firsthand how dedicated and genuine he is. His support for S7807, which expands the definition of epinephrine delivery devices, is yet another example of his commitment to protecting the allergy community. We are incredibly grateful." – Lucia Zaremba, NYS Advocate, Kings County

"We are so grateful to the legislators who helped to pass this common-sense law. When we had passed laws in the past regarding epinephrine, we had no way of knowing what future advances would bring. This new law just brings all of the existing laws up-to-date with current scientific advancements." – Jill Mindlin, NYS Advocate, Nassau County

Allergy Advocates New York extends its gratitude to advocates from across New York State and the country as well as Sponsors, Co-Sponsors and all legislators for supporting these important bills to increase the safety of the 2 million New Yorkers managing life-threatening allergies. Some of the organizations include the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, the Love for Giovanni Foundation, and the Food Allergy Nurses Association, among many others.

Media Contact: For more questions, please contact: Toni Taylor, [email protected], 646-382-8064

Founded in 2012, Allergy Advocates New York is dedicated to the prevention of anaphylaxis with emergency anaphylaxis training and advocacy for legislation to support broad based public stocking of epinephrine and to ensure everyone in the community is trained and equipped to know when and how to administer epinephrine to save lives.

SOURCE Allergy Advocates New York