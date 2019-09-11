Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce HCTec To Continue To Expand Operations In Hohenwald

With its headquarters in Brentwood, Tenn., HCTec helps hospitals nationwide reduce operating costs, improve quality and optimize labor forces with highly specialized healthcare IT skills staffing, project-based consulting and application-managed services support. Opened in 2017, HCTec's Hohenwald service center provides a 24/7 Service Desk offerings, including navigation, support and troubleshooting of electronic health record (EHR) applications such as Epic, Cerner, Meditech and Allscripts to hospital staff, patients, physicians and clinicians.

With this expansion, HCTec will hire additional team members and complete physical plant improvements to its current facility in Hohenwald to keep pace with growing demand. As the company continues to grow, HCTec plans on providing more specialized technical support from the service center in Lewis County.

The healthcare and life sciences industry in Tennessee is one of the state's biggest industries. Since 2010, the state has seen nearly 10 percent growth in the sector with more than 900 healthcare and life sciences companies located in Tennessee.

"We are dedicated to creating great jobs in our rural communities, and with the investment from HCTec, Lewis County will continue to see economic growth. I thank HCTec for creating more than 100 jobs in Hohenwald and look forward to seeing this company continue to succeed in Lewis County." – Gov. Bill Lee

"Tennessee's healthcare industry continues to see major growth with more than 360,000 Tennesseans employed in the healthcare and life sciences sector. I appreciate HCTec for taking advantage of our strong healthcare sector and choosing to expand in Hohenwald by adding new jobs and continued investment in its Lewis County service center." – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

"Investing in developing Tennessee's workforce is a key initiative for HCTec. Our hospital IT executive clients rely on us to provide highly skilled people who are trained and knowledgeable in today's modern EHR software and systems. The Tennessee Workforce Development Grant program is critical in helping us source and train new HCTec team members, enabling us to grow our staff there to more than 60 in just 18 months. We look forward to continuing our partnership and growing our Hohenwald operations during the next several years." – HCTec CEO Bill Grana

"I'm excited about the growth that HCTec continues to experience and the quality job opportunities that they are giving our residents here in Lewis County. Our community is happy with the partnership we have with HCTec, and we hope they continue to expand and thrive." – Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner

"We are happy to have HCTec in Hohenwald. The company has been more than happy to be involved in our community. I wish them success as they continue to grow." – Hohenwald Mayor Danny McKnight

"I am very pleased that these jobs are coming to Lewis County. This is a sizable investment. HCTec has been a great community partner and they have already supplied many jobs for Lewis County. I am very happy to see them to continue to invest in this area. I congratulate HCTEC our local officials, Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and all who helped secure these jobs for Lewis County. We will continue to make job creation our top priority." – Sen. Joey Hensley (R – Hohenwald)

"HCTec's announcement of more than 100 new jobs is great news for our community. These jobs will help strengthen our local economy and provide more opportunities for our citizens. I applaud our local leaders for securing these high-quality jobs, and I look forward to working with them to attract additional jobs to our region." -- Rep. David Byrd (R-Waynesboro)

