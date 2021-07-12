Governor Martin O'Malley and Incapsulate launch Webinar Series in partnership with Government Technology to showcase Economic Development and Assistance using a digital Grants Management Platform

The Incapsulate Grants Management Solution helps government agencies improve the efficiency of managing grants programs and drive greater impact from grant investments. Incapsulate has delivered across multiple grant types including Housing, Disaster Assistance and Pandemic Relief .

Like many government organizations, our clients provide government backed loans to citizens. One client managed a portfolio of over $10 billion dollars. The client's loan application process, however, was lengthy, inefficient, and paper-intensive. These inefficiencies have existed for decades, and directly contributed to escalating IT cost, and frustrated lenders and citizens. The client wanted to take an agile and modular approach to modernizing the entire loan endorsement lifecycle.

Incapsulate designed, built, and implemented a low-code, hybrid solution. New tracking and analysis capabilities for servicers and the government client were added, as well as state of the art automation to improve accuracy and reduce redundant work. Lenders can now see the status of their claims in the new system, and the government can run reports for statistical information – neither functions were possible in the legacy systems. The modernized system will strengthen the government's relationship with lenders, extend affordable housing for eligible citizens, and enhance mission performance.

Teri Takai, Co-Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government, led a two part interview series with Governor Martin O'Malley on the role technology plays in helping cities and states come back from the pandemic recession faster, stronger and more equitably. Watch part one now . During the second interview, Governor Martin O'Malley will be joined by two additional high-profile veteran public leaders to share their thoughts and insights on how states and cities can make the best use of technology investments. Watch part two now .

Founded in 2008, Incapsulate is modernizing pandemic relief efforts with an off-the-shelf, configurable software-as-a-service solution. Which enables authorized users to review, approve and notify residents of their COVID-19 relief fund request status during each stage of the process. We deliver the unified digital government experience that leading local governments are demanding in all areas of their operations including 311, Licensing, Permitting, Inspections, Grants, Forms and Mobile.

