Governor McKee Announces a Record 29.4 million Visitors to Rhode Island in 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Commerce today announced that the state welcomed a record 29.4 million visitors in 2024, a 3.5% increase from the previous year. These visitors spent a total of $6 billion, representing an increase of 7%, according to new data provided by research firm Tourism Economics.

Rhode Island 2024 Numbers at a Glance:

29.4 million visitors (+3.5%)

visitors (+3.5%) $6 billion in visitor spending (+7%)

in visitor spending (+7%) $8.8 billion in total economic impact

in total economic impact 88,509 jobs supported (+2.1%) representing 13% of all jobs in Rhode Island

jobs supported (+2.1%) $992 million in state and local tax revenue (+5.8%)

"We continue to build on our progress and deliver jobs for Rhode Islands, and these new visitor numbers are evidence of that," said Governor McKee. "Through our unprecedented and strategic investments in destination marketing, we're showcasing our state's unique appeal. Rhode Island is truly 'ALL THAT'—and the world is taking notice."

New Jobs Created

Tourism continues to be a major driver of Rhode Island's economy, supporting 13% of all jobs statewide. In 2024, industry employment grew by 2.1% to 88,509 jobs, an increase of 1,897 jobs compared to 2023. Of these, 31,089 positions were in the food and beverage industry alone, highlighting the industry's importance to our economy.

Increased Visitor Spending

Visitor spending also continues to climb, reflecting Rhode Island's growing appeal as a premier travel destination. According to data, travel expansion in 2024 was reflected in steady day and overnight demand growth. Of the $6 billion spent in Rhode Island last year by visitors, food and beverage accounted for $1.5 billion or 26% of total visitor spending while lodging accounted $1.3 billion or 22% of total visitor spending.

Spending growth was led by air transportation—increasing 11.1% year-over-year.

The increase underscores the strength of our tourism industry and the vital role it plays in supporting jobs, small businesses and driving economic growth.

"Tourism supports our local businesses, creates new jobs and helps attract investments to our communities. Rhode Island is proud to continue welcoming visitors from around country and the world," said Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor.

About Rhode Island Commerce

Rhode Island Commerce is the official full-service, economic development organization for the State of Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.VisitRhodeIsland.com.

