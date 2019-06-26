Governor Mike Huckabee and Patriot Angels' Suzette Graham Groundbreaking

Governor Mike Huckabee said, "Our men and women who have served in uniform have EARNED benefits many don't know about and these are accrued benefits that many of our aging veterans really need to remain independent. Patriot Angels connects veterans with assistance that is justly theirs. It's like having treasure buried in your own yard but being unaware it's there. Patriot Angels does the digging; the veteran does the living. I'm so grateful for an organization like Patriot Angels connecting our heroes to their earned and deserved but often unclaimed benefits."

Patriot Angels' CEO Suzette Graham said, "Patriot Angels is leading the change in helping United States Wartime Veterans and their spouses get approved for their Aid and Attendance benefits. This is a huge benefit to U.S. Veterans and their caretaking families for a potential of $2,985 a month tax free."

Major General (ret) USAR Daniel York said, "Patriot Angels is a major game-changer! I will always be profoundly grateful to Patriot Angels for their rapid assistance in helping my parents get the financial help they needed to move into an assisted living facility. My dad is a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient earned while serving in the Korean War with the Marines."

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers Wartime Veterans to apply for their Aid and Attendance Benefit. Patriot Angels helps streamline the Aid and Attendance Veterans Affairs application and cuts through the government red tape to properly serve Veterans.

Brookdale Senior Living's Executive Vice President Mary Sue Patchett said, "Brookdale is proud of our partnership with Patriot Angels, which has helped hundreds of veterans maximize their benefits and find senior living care at a Brookdale community."

