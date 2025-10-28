Governor Murphy and Local Leaders Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Marking the Inauguration of Lupin's New Corporate Offices in Bridgewater

The new space expands Lupin's footprint in New Jersey, underscoring its strong commitment to advancing pharmaceutical innovation and contributing to the state's economy, while actively supporting the broader U.S. healthcare system

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader, Lupin Limited (Lupin), commemorated the inauguration of its new corporate offices at 100 Somerset Corporate Blvd in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The new location expands Lupin's presence in the state, which already includes manufacturing and research facilities in Somerset. Governor Phil Murphy and Somerset County Commissioner Deputy Director Melonie Marano attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the offices, alongside Lupin executives, including Vinita Gupta, CEO, Spiro Gavaris, President, U.S. Generics and Christoph Funke, Chief Technical Operations Officer.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Lupin’s new office in Bridgewater, NJ

The approximately 18,000 square foot office will accommodate various corporate functions, including commercial, HR, finance, legal, marketing, business development, and R&D. Lupin first entered the state in 2016, acquiring a manufacturing facility in Somerset.

"It was an honor to attend the ribbon cutting for Lupin's new office space," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "Lupin's continued investments in New Jersey, evidenced by this expansion in Bridgewater, are fully aligned with my administration's priorities: strengthening the state's robust pharmaceutical industry, driving economic growth, and creating skilled jobs for our residents."

"New Jersey is a stronghold for the biopharmaceutical industry, and we have been proud members of the community since 2016," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin. "Our operations in the state, including corporate offices, manufacturing and research facilities, have been an important part of our U.S. growth and expansion. This foundation enables us to drive innovation and provide access to affordable, high-quality medications nationwide. We deeply appreciate the partnership and support of New Jersey's leadership, which has been instrumental for our ongoing development, both within the state and throughout the country."

"Increasing our presence in New Jersey allows us to scale our operations, grow our workforce, and contribute meaningfully to the community," said Spiro Gavaris, President, U.S. Generics, Lupin. "Our NJ-based workforce now exceeds 300 employees, and we have plans to continue to grow. The state offers a robust pool of talented professionals across all facets of the life sciences sector, and we look forward to creating opportunities for their contributions."

"I was delighted to take part in the inauguration ceremony for Lupin's new Bridgewater office," said Melonie Marano, Somerset County Commissioner Deputy Director. "Lupin has been a long-valued member of our business community, and their ongoing growth highlights the exceptional talent, innovation and opportunities Somerset County has to offer. We are proud to support Lupin's continued expansion, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the years ahead."

Lupin has been making significant investments in the U.S. Most recently, it announced plans to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida to anchor U.S. production of critical respiratory therapies, further reinforcing its long-term commitment to pharmaceutical innovation and the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) is a global pharmaceutical leader with products in over 100 markets and a strong U.S. footprint in respiratory care and complex generics. With its U.S. headquarters in Naples, Florida, the company operates 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, including Bridgewater, NJ, and employs more than 24,000 professionals.

