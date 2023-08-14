Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum Announce the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum today announced the 16th class of trailblazers in public service, sports, music, entertainment, and more into the California Hall of Fame. This posthumous class will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday, August 22nd in a virtual ceremony – joining over 100 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state's innovative spirit.

California Hall of Fame 16th Class Inductees:

Carrie Fisher: Actress and Screenwriter
Maggie Gee: Pilot and Physicist
Etta James: Singer
José Julio Sarria: LGBTQ Rights Activist and Pioneer
Vin Scully: LA Dodgers Broadcaster
Shirley Temple Black: Actress and Public Servant
Archie Williams: Olympic Gold Medalist and Educator

What Governor Newsom said: "We are thrilled to announce the newest class of inductees joining some of our state's most revolutionary, innovative, and brightest in the California Hall of Fame. The outstanding legacy of this group has and will continue to embody what it means to be a Californian. There is no doubt their legacies will continue to live on and inspire millions across our state for generations to come."

What First Partner Siebel Newsom said: "The Governor and I are delighted to honor the contributions of this remarkable group of visionaries. Each one of these pioneers has uniquely impacted California through their boundless creativity, perseverance, and courage – encapsulating the California dream through their lives and legacies."

Virtual Induction Ceremony Details:

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor's Office Twitter | California Museum's YouTube

What California Museum Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Petrie said: "We are honored to join the Governor and First Partner in recognizing this extraordinary group of inductees. Through their talent, creativity and courage, they embody the best of California."

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state's spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, visit: https://californiamuseum.org/about/press-room/media-kits/signature/16th-cahalloffame/.

